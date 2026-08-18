Sam Darnold Has Better Chance of Longevity With Seahawks Than Not

The Seattle Seahawks have already started their journey to run it forward for another Super Bowl title. While head coach Mike Macdonald and the front office built the team and the defense dominated through most of the season, quarterback Sam Darnold was still a major factor.

Darnold showed not only that he is one of the most productive quarterbacks, but one of the best quarterbacks. He showed he can be a franchise quarterback after two solid years. This includes his first year with the Seahawks this past season. Some critics believe he is ready to fail again and the Seahawks will go right back to quarterback searching.

Darnold Has Already Proven Himself

Aug 15, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN’s Seth Walder made another highly questionable statement about the Seahawks and about Darnold. He says that Darnold won’t be back for the 2028 NFL Season, which is the year after his three-year deal ends. Darnold has already proven himself to be a franchise quarterback, but let’s review for the negative analysts and the ones who forget what he did.

In the last two seasons, including the 2024 stint with the Minnesota Vikings, Darnold completed 66.9% of his passes for 8,367 yards, 60 touchdowns, 26 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 100.9. He has a 28-6 record during the regular season. Best of all, during the Seahawks’ Super Bowl run, he threw for 672 yards, five touchdowns, and, best of all, no turnovers.

Walder’s case says Darnold was one of the least productive in QBR from Weeks 10 to 17. What he doesn’t understand is that the offense was rebuilding under a couple of bad games from the offensive line, the addition of wide receiver Rashid Shaheed and defenses double-teaming wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. When Darnold needed to make the plays the most, he accomplished it.

More Certainty With Darnold Moving Forward

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks center Jalen Sundell (61) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Sam Darnold (14) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just because some analysts don’t believe he is a top-ten quarterback doesn’t mean they are right. His two consecutive Pro Bowl bids and a Super Bowl title confirm he is. The biggest argument for Darnold is that he is less of a question at this point of the offseason than he was when new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury was hired.

Darnold has taken full control of the offense and looks comfortable throwing it deep and spreading the ball around the field to other receivers. He could take another meteoric rise in the quarterback rankings based on how well he finds answers against elite opposing defenses.

There is going to be some uncertainty with his contract considering defensive tackle Byron Murphy II and nickel Nick Emmanwori need their deals done. There is a good chance, however, that Darnold won’t be asking for the elite-level deal of $50 million per year like some one-hit wonders. Darnold could get a more team-friendly deal, even if the salary cap continues to rise.

Ultimately, there is too much uncertainty with the quarterback position, especially two years into the future. If Darnold continues to be great, he would be given more hero welcomes in Seattle. An extension would have to be worked out, but he is a more secure option than the 2028 NFL Draft class that has unknowns. Looking ahead to the draft rarely works out; ask the Miami Dolphins with Tua Tagovailoa or the San Francisco 49ers with Trey Lance III.

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