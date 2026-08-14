Seahawks' Sam Darnold Is More Respected by His Peers Than Media

It isn’t often that the Seattle Seahawks are disrespected, but more just ignored. The NFL’s Top 100 Players list going into the 2026 Season is more disrespectful to the defending Super Bowl champion. The list featured only one Seahawks player in the 100-to-22 spot, with linebacker Ernest Jones IV taking the No. 97 spot.

That was the case until the list revealed quarterback Sam Darnold at No. 21 on Friday. Last year, he was No. 72 on the list going into the 2025 season. There were legitimate concerns that he was going to be left off the list while less-qualified quarterbacks.

Darnold has shown that not only could he be a franchise quarterback, but he is capable of playing at an elite level and winning a championship. Fellow NFL players acknowledge this, while mainstream NFL media have yet to give him his due.

National Media Back to Criticizing Darnold

Jul 25, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks may have a target on their back, but the attention has been more focused on what the Los Angeles Rams are doing, constructing their own roster. The Seahawks have one of the most talented rosters in the league, but they haven’t been given their respect.

Madden 27 only put five players in their top 10 position groups, which includes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, punter Michael Dickson, kicker Jason Myers and fullback Robbie Ouzts.

Darnold earned respect for shedding the “ghosts” that haunted his career and being a part of a team that won a Super Bowl. Not many mainstream media recognizes he went no turnovers in the playoffs and looks better this offseason. Several shows and groups believe Darnold will struggle because of a new offensive coordinator and a rookie starting running back.

Former ESPN analyst Bomani Jones recently and definitively picked new Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray over Darnold without indicating why. The last two years have shown that Darnold is one of the most productive and winningest quarterbacks in the league while Murray struggled.

Murray threw for 4,813 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions with a 10-12 record while also rushing for six touchdowns. Darnold, meanwhile, threw for 8,367 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions with a 28-6 record.

Current Players Know Darnold’s Potential

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darnold has possessed talent, which is why he was drafted third overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Minnesota Vikings took a shot with Darnold in the 2024 season, and he was a franchise quarterback.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider had him become the team’s franchise quarterback because talent and proper development within the prior two seasons were indicative that more quarterbacks are ruined before they are properly developed. Now Darnold has a chance to become eite.

​Other players around the league know a situation that Darnold was in with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers in his first five years doesn’t define a player. Mainstream media outlets prefer the lowlights to set up debates and player-shaming. NFL players are all about building each other up. There are plenty of teams on other teams, including rivals, that respect each other.

​Darnold has already proven to be one of the top players in the league thanks to his strong passing ability, poise, calmness under pressure, and the ability to get the ball into tight windows.

Many national media outlets don’t bother looking at the whole process because they prefer natural talent and potential over the ability to lead to wins. This is why, despite possessing Super Bowl titles, Darnold and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts aren’t high on analysts’ top quarterbacks.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter