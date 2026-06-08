Seahawks NT Bubba Thomas Has Huge Opportunity in 2026

With a loaded defensive line, the competition to make the Seattle Seahawks' roster in that position group is as difficult as it's been in over a decade. That doesn't mean there's no wiggle room for surprises, but the margin is much smaller than it once was.

Among those roster bubble players on the defensive line is Wy'Kevious "Bubba" Thomas, who is entering his second season with the Seahawks in 2026. Though he didn't appear in any regular-season games for Seattle last season, he was on the practice squad most of the year.

Path to NFL

Thomas was just a two-star recruit out of Riverdale High School in Georgia. He committed to South Alabama and played his entire six-year college career there. Though he was never a high-production player, Thomas appeared in 64 total games and totaled 174 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

Even with that extensive experience, Thomas was projected to be an "average backup or special teamer" in the NFL in the pre-draft process and went undrafted. The Seahawks signed him soon after the draft, cut him as part of final roster cuts, and re-signed him to the practice squad in November.

Dec 21, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Markese Stepp (30) is tackled by South Alabama Jaguars defensive lineman Wy'Kevious Thomas (99) and South Alabama Jaguars cornerback Jalen Jordan (1) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

What does Thomas do well?

The Seahawks aren't expecting Thomas to fill a pass-rush role. At 6-foot-1, 301 pounds, Thomas is a run-stopper through and through. He is a pure nose tackle whose best talent is eating up space and holding the line of scrimmage.

Thomas' work ethic is his strength, and the Seahawks' coaching staff is recognizing that by keeping him around as a former undrafted free agent. If they didn't see some potential, it's unlikely he would've spent the last three months of the season with the team.

Goals for Thomas in 2026

At best, Thomas would likely be the third nose tackle behind Byron Murphy II and Brandon Pili. Head coach Mike Macdonald moves his defensive linemen around, but Thomas is a player who fits best directly in the center of the front.

That lack of versatility hurts his candidacy for the active roster, but Thomas should land on the practice squad again unless he's surpassed by some of the other young talent on the 90-man roster. The Seahawks drafted Deven Eastern in the seventh round, and he's currently Thomas' biggest threat.

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