Seahawks Tease Creative Plans for Rylie Mills in 2026

The Seattle Seahawks are strong in a lot of different areas, as you’d expect from a team who just won the super bowl. But they are likely strongest on the interior defensive line. The level of play they have gotten from that group, and expect to continue to get going forward, is the envy of every other NFL team with the possible exception of the Eagles.

A Star Studded Interior

You’ve got Leonard Williams, a true superstar who was just ranked by assorted NFL GMs, coaches, and scouts as the best defensive tackle in the sport a couple weeks ago. Then, Byron Murphy II, who I believe is also a superstar who is able to ascend even beyond that level. And don’t forget Jarran Reed, a ten-year veteran who still has gas left in his tank.

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Rylie Mills (98) reacts after sacking New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LX. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

It’s not the position group I’d want to be in if I’m a second-year player trying to earn playing time. Even if I was a player who had one of the most memorable highlights of Super Bowl LX with a sack of Drake Maye. Yes, there will surely be a tight rotation employed to allow everyone to have juice left for the end of the season, but there isn’t going to be a lot left over.

All this to say, Rylie Mills has obstacles between him and his breakout season. He was injured almost all of 2025, so it wasn’t an issue then, but now he’ll be fighting for playing time against some of the best players in the league. There’s some excitement around him to be sure, and there’s every reason to believe he can be good, but good may not be enough.

A Creative Solution

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Rylie Mills (98) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Several days ago, Mike Macdonald had a noteworthy quote concerning Jared Ivey, but I believe it has applicability to Rylie Mills. According to Coach Mike, the Seahawks do not pigeonhole players to one position or positional coach. It was more in the context of allowing players to work with various coaches, but Mills might see the effects of this on the field.

Mills got some scrimmage reps yesterday at training camp at defensive end, slightly further away from the ball than his typical three-tech alignment. He got snaps in that alignment with the first unit and second unit. Perhaps the solution here is to allow Mills an opportunity to take action away from the likes of Williams and Murphy, rather than against.

An Internal Logic

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Rylie Mills (98) in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mills was originally a tweener at Notre Dame before sliding inside full-time his final two years. He played 140 snaps outside the tackle and 67 over the tackle in the 2022 season, so he’s not a stranger to getting action in different spots. Mills is certainly good enough to get playing time, and if this is how the team finds it for him, it’s worth a try.

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