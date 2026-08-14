Seahawks Will Dig Deep At Running Back Tomorrow VS Cowboys

There’s plenty of intrigue and mystery surrounding the running back position for the Seahawks this season. You’ve got a first round rookie, a veteran coming off an ACL tear, and a sparsely-used backup from another team in the rotation. Unfortunately, as it stands right now, it doesn’t look like any of those three players will be available tomorrow.

Injuries Abound

Obviously, Zach Charbonnet is out, and will be for the foreseeable future. That’s no surprise, given the severity of his injury back in January. And while we don’t know for sure, given Jadarian Price has missed every practice over the last week outside of a Wednesday walkthrough, I can only assume he’s not playing. Quickly, the options have dwindled.

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) during the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We weren’t given any details on Emanuel Wilson, but it was reported that he didn’t practice yesterday, so he may also be sitting this one out. And while we’re here, let’s remember that Jacardia Wright was reported to have suffered a leg injury at camp a couple weeks ago, and that we’ve heard nothing about him since. Oh, and there’s Robbie Ouzts out as well.

Who To Watch

The question is, with all of these players likely unavailable, who will the Seahawks be featuring at running back tomorrow evening? Leading the way is obviously George Holani, who has been identified as someone likely to see a significant increase in their role for 2026. This game should be a great opportunity for him to solidify that and show some improvements in his game.

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson (27) and offensive coordinator Brian Fleury after the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But you can’t get through this game with just one back. Figuring out who the secondary back will be behind Holani is a little trickier. Velus Jones Jr is probably the next man up in terms of the depth chart. A former third-round pick with receiver skills, Jones has never found NFL success, but there is clearly talent somewhere in there. May as well give him a shot.

Working Out The Depth

Those two won’t be enough. We’ll need a couple more to get through this game. Of course, we’ve now gotten down to the part of the depth chart that has virtually no chance of making the team, and is only on the 90-man in the first place because of the aforementioned injuries. T.J. Harden, a rookie from UCLA and SMU, probably gets a few carries here.

New Orleans Saints running back Velus Jones Jr. (13) runs for a gain during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Jones, another rookie who amassed sixteen career touches at Auburn across four seasons, can get some action as well. And maybe we see a little Brock Lampe at fullback, now with some added stakes thanks to the Ouzts injury, to bring it all home.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter