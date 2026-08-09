What Jadarian Price Injury Update Means for Seahawks' RB Competition

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price is off to a strong start in training camp, but he is experiencing his first setback.

Price has been on the sidelines for the last two practices dealing with lower body soreness. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald explained to media members what the course of action will be for him.

"It's a minor issue right now," Macdonald told reporters. "We'll see. It's a matter of days, so he'll be back soon."

Jadarian Price Injury Changes RB Rotation

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price during training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Price joining Zach Charbonnet on the sidelines in his torn ACL recovery, the Seahawks are now down their top two running backs on the depth chart. The Seahawks are expected to go into the season with some combination of Price and Charbonnet as the top running backs, but this development gives other players an opportunity to shine.

The next man up on the depth chart should be George Holani, who served as the backup running back for the Seahawks during the Super Bowl. Holani performed well in last year's preseason, which likely helped him earn a roster spot on the team. However, he played in just 36 offensive snaps during the 2025 regular season.

The hope is that Price will be back within the next couple of days before the team plays in its first preseason contest. It may be wise to err on the side of caution and either limit or restrict Price's workload against the Dallas Cowboys. If Price is unable to go, Holani will likely eat up the majority of the rookie first-round pick's potential carries.

Another player that could see more action due to Price's injury is Emanuel Wilson, who signed a one-year, $2.1 million contract with the Seahawks during the offseason. Wilson was the backup running back for the Green Bay Packers last season behind Josh Jacobs, where he ran for 496 yards on 125 carries.

Bringing up the rear for the Seahawks' running back depth chart are Jacardia Wright, Velus Jones Jr. and the newly signed TJ Harden, who is an undrafted free agent out of SMU. These players will be fighting for roles on the practice squad, so it will be interesting to see how much playing time they get during the preseason with some of the starters already out for Seattle.

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