Seahawks DT Brandon Pili Primed For Big 2026 Season

The Seattle Seahawks' defensive line was among the best in the NFL in 2026, primarily due to their top-end talent, but the depth was what really set them apart.

Among those depth players was Brandon Pili, a former 2023 undrafted free agent out of USC. Pili didn't play a massive role for the Seahawks, but he provided a rotational option up front that could hold him own against opposing starters.

The Seahawks rewarded Pili with a new contract this offseason, solidifying him as the team's top backup nose tackle. Can he make another leap in 2026?

Road to the NFL

Pili was born in Utqiagvik, Alaska, before moving to Anchorage. He moved again during his senior football season, this time to Portland, Oregon, where he attended Westview High School. At that point, Pili's stock rose significantly, and he was rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports.

After committing to USC, Pili spent six seasons with the Trojans. Pili appeared in 38 games from 2017-20 and totaled 49 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and three pass deflections. However, his career was derailed by a torn ACL before the 2021 season.

Dec 1, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Brandon Pili (91) reacts in the game against the Stanford Cardinal in the third quarter of the Pac-12 Conference championship game at Levi's Stadium. | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Pili bounced back in 2022 and played in 14 games, totaling a career-high 25 tackles, one sack and a pass breakup. He still went undrafted, landing with the Miami Dolphins after the 2023 NFL Draft. After making the initial roster and appearing in four games, Pili was waived and brought back on the practice squad.

The Seahawks picked Pili up late in the 2024 season, and he was mostly on the practice squad. In 2025, Pili spent time on the practice squad before being signed to the active roster in October and spent the rest of Seattle's Super Bowl-winning season there.

What does Pili do well?

The root of Pili's skill set is being a space-eater. He's a pure nose tackle who can play off the center's outside shoulder, but that's about as far out from the middle as he will typically go. At 6-foot-3, 334 pounds, Pili has a prototypical body type for an interior defensive lineman, and he's shown a lot of untapped potential.

Pili totaled 12 tackles and a forced fumble in his 13 appearances (one start) and played a total of 152 defensive snaps. That amounted to only 18% of the Seahawks' total snaps, but it was the most he's played in one season in his three-year career.

Run-stuffing is his best trait, and Pili is currently the immediate backup to Byron Murphy II in the middle. He can overpower some of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, making him a premium rotational option.

Aug 15, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Brandon Pili (95) celebrates following a safety against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Lumen Field. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Goals for Pili in 2026

With a player like Pili, who already has a role, goals for this upcoming season are mostly about slightly higher snap counts and production. He isn't going to unseat Murphy, but he could begin to take some snaps away from Jarran Reed on the interior.

Pili was awarded a one-year, $2 million contract this offseason and, while it's not a huge deal, it does make it clear that Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald envisions him being a productive piece of the defense. He could make a lot more money ahead of the 2027 season if he makes another leap.

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