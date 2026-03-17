Brandon Pili Talks 'Life Changing' Seahawks Contract

The Seattle Seahawks are boosting their depth during free agency by bringing back one of their intriguing defensive linemen in Brandon Pili.

Pili, who turns 27 next month, played 13 games for the Seahawks this past season, recording 12 tackles. Pili spoke about re-signing with the team and what it means to him.

"It means the world to me that they believe in me enough to give me another contract to come back here," Pili said via Ari Horton of the team's website. "And hopefully run it back again. It's life changing. After what this defense was able to do last year, I was excited."

Brandon Pili Rejoins Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Brandon Pili celebrates following a safety against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Pili has a unique background, with half of his family growing up in Hawaii and the other half growing up in Alaska. Pili lived in Alaska for most of his childhood and eventually transferred to Westview High School in Portland, Oregon, in hopes of advancing his football career to the collegiate level.

Pili was recruited by USC and attended the school for six years from 2017 to 2022. Pili got a COVID redshirt year and tore his Achilles in 2021, but he stuck around in 2022 and played in 14 games during his senior season.

The lull in his time with the Trojans tanked his draft stock, and no team selected him in the 2023 NFL draft. He signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent and made the 53-man roster out of training camp; however, he was cut after playing just four games with the team in his rookie year.

Pili rejoined the Dolphins for the 2024 season and played in the team's first eight games of the season; however, he was cut by the team once again, leaving him without a home in the NFL.

Eventually, Pili moved as close to home as he could by signing with the Seahawks' practice squad. While he didn't make the final roster out of training camp last season, he joined the active roster in early October. Pili played in 12 games for the Seahawks during the 2025 campaign and also made appearances in the divisional round and NFC championship for the team.

While he didn't play in the Super Bowl, Pili's contract extension proves that the Seahawks value him highly. He hopes to be part of the team's run back to another Lombardi trophy in 2026.

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