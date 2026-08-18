Seahawks Host Former All-Pro Cornerback for a Tryout

Based on the actions of the Seattle Seahawks in recent weeks, it seems like a fair bet that they’re not satisfied with their depth at cornerback. The hope that Terrion Arnold could assuage that concern was weakened significantly earlier today when it was announced he would be added to the exempt list when signed. So the team has pivoted to another option.

Seahawks Host Tryout For Trevon Diggs

That option is another well-known NFL veteran, Trevon Diggs. Most famously a Dallas Cowboy, but most recently a Green Bay Packer, Diggs has seen some pretty extreme ups-and-downs in his career. Currently, he’s certainly in the midst of one of his downs, trying out for a team in mid-August after having been a free agent since January.

Former Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs tried out today for the Seahawks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2026

Diggs is only 27 years old, and yet feels far removed from his best football. Injuries and significant flaws in his game have turned him into a largely-forgotten player. However, his downfall has largely coincided with the Cowboys completely going to pieces defensively, so there remains a tantalizing possibility that a good coach and cast could save him.

A Wild Career Arc

Diggs was a second round pick in 2020, making an immediate impression with three picks and fourteen breakups, but a lot of big plays allowed. His best season was the following year, where he led the NFL with eleven interceptions, while also surrendering anywhere from 900 to 1,100 coverage yards depending on who you asked. The definition of boom-or-bust.

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) and Green Bay Packers cornerback Trevon Diggs (28) hug after an NFC Wild Card Round game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He made the Pro Bowl in 2022 with three interceptions, but remained a coverage liability. 2023 was the start of the downfall, as he made it two games before hitting the injured reserve with a torn ACL. He managed eleven mediocre games before undergoing another season-ending surgery in 2024, and then concussion fallout limited his 2025 to eight games.

His cameo in Green Bay after a late-season release lasted all of two games before getting let go a second time. So ultimately, he’s a ballhawking corner who hasn’t been ballhawking at a very high rate for the last three seasons, has a left leg that’s been through the grinder, and mostly excels in man coverage. And he’s always been on the weaker side of tackling.

A Hint of Desperation

Green Bay Packers cornerback Bo Melton (16) catches a pass against Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold (6). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So if you’re wondering how a player like Trevon Diggs works effectively in a Mike Macdonald defense, which is zone-heavy and relies on tackling from their defensive backs, I’d say you’re right to wonder. Even if Diggs can re-discover his All-Pro form from 2021, which is a stretch, he’s not the kind of cornerback that Mike is likely to covet given what we know about him.

However, the Seahawks seem uncomfortable with their outside corner depth. Once you get past Spoon and Jobe, there’s not a lot of sauce. Nehemiah Pritchett has had a good camp, but his lack of tackling might make him untrustworthy. Neal has missed most of camp, meaning he’s probably not yet viable. Fuller and Dansby are seventh round rookies.

After Pritchett, and with Arnold off the board, it’s possible your best backup outside cornerback is Noah Igbinoghene. Noah is 5’10 and barely ran a 4.5 40 when he was a rookie. I can understand the urgency to find one more option with some experience and upside. And if Diggs is the best we can do, then it’s the best we can do.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter