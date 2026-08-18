4 Takeaways From Seahawks' Practice Following First Preseason Game

The first practice following the Seattle Seahawks’ 17-7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the first preseason game was much-needed.

HawkBlogger’s Brian Nemhauser said the practice was originally a walkthrough practice, but those plans changed after the weekend.

Head coach Mike Macdonald reportedly clarified that this idea had been planned for a week, but that didn’t stop the Seahawks from taking an aggressive approach to preparations. That loss was weighing on Macdonald’s mind, which created an electrifying practice.

What Made Practice Intense

Aug 15, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the backups and young players had their game on Saturday, it was the starters that took a majority of the reps on Monday. Not only was it a starter-focused practice, but Macdonald had players go at a fast pace in setting up the formations and getting the lineups and beginning motion of the plays rolling.

There was a lack of urgency and efficiency from some of the depth chart players from Saturday’s game; Macdonald wanted it to be known that it’s not coming from the starters. Running backs and receivers sprinted to finish their progressions, the offensive line focused on avoiding false starts, and the defense ensured they swarmed to the ballcarrier.

Price and Wright Back at Practice

Monday was a big day for the Seahawks’ offense as rookie running back Jadarian Price and second-year running back Jacardia Wright were back at practice. Price was out with leg soreness while Wright was out with a lower-leg injury. This comes after rookie running backs T.J. Harden and Justin Jones were waived to make roster room. Price participated in all of practice with the first-team as he looked his healthiest he has been in over a week.

Changes to the Passing Gam​e

Jul 25, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once again, quarterback Sam Darnold was sharp, spreading the ball throughout the field to different receivers. He connected with star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed, and even Montorie Foster Jr.

Darnold continues to be innovative in throwing the ball to different targets throughout the field. Foster is growing as a player after an impressive training and preseason game against the Cowboys. He is getting valuable reps with the offense, especially with second-year wide receiver Tory Horton out.

Updates on Julian Neal and Terrion Arnold​

There were some tough moments from Monday’s practice, particularly at the cornerback position. There is still no timeframe for rookie Julian Neal to return from an injury that has essentially felt like the entire training camp. He is missing out on key development and the opportunity to grow with the Seahawks’ defense. Neal’s absence wasn’t the only thing noticeable at the cornerback position.

The Seahawks still don’t have Terrion Arnold at the Seahawks’ facility. An agreement is in place for Arnold to be a part of the team, but the contract hasn’t been signed yet. Macdonald said there is no timetable for his addition to the team.

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