Seahawks Mailbag: Biggest Questions After Preseason Week One

In the immediate aftermath of last night’s game, a 17-7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, I asked the denizens of my discord server what their biggest questions about the team are at this point in time. Let’s take a look at some of them and see what we can do in terms of getting answers. The wording of the questions has been lightly edited for this article.

The Cornerback Conundrum

“What’s the deal with our cornerbacks? Do we have a problem with our depth at the position?”

After last night, it’s an understandable inquiry. But I’d take more of a glass half-full approach here myself. Noah Igbinoghene actually stood out to me positively, and he even played some reps at outside corner. Nehemiah Pritchett allowed one catch for nine yards on the night, and Michael Dansby’s two yard touchdown catch was all he gave up.

Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (6) tackles Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis (43). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The damage last night was done largely on Andre Fuller (3/3 for 39 yards), Jordan Washington (2/2 for 15 yards), and particularly Shemar Jean-Charles (4/5 for 78 yards). Of those three, only Fuller has a real chance of making the team. And while they didn’t play well last night, I think it’s worth acknowledging how difficult it is to play cornerback when you’re getting no pass rush.

Cultivating An Offense For Milroe

“Why was there a lack of pre-snap motion, play-action, and rollouts with Milroe in the game?”

It wouldn’t be surprising if the offense is in a more remedial form at the moment, since it is Brian Fleury’s first game as a playcaller and he was working with backups and third stringers all night. However, it’s possible that last night highlights a fundamental problem with the entire Jalen Milroe experiment here in Seattle, and why it will ultimately fail.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe (6) looks to pass the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Shanahan offense that the Seahawks employed last year with Klint Kubiak and will continue to use now under Fleury is designed around more traditional pocket quarterback play. It lends itself to a Sam Darnold much more than a Jalen Hurts. Milroe might just not be a fit in this system. And I have to believe this system stays longer than Jalen does.

Finding Snaps For Tyrice

“How can this team get Tyrice Knight on the field? He’s too good to be a benchwarmer.”

One of the big standouts last night was Knight, who led the team in tackles (10), stops (6), and had the only two pass breakups of the game. Don’t forget that Knight was the starter for much of the 2024 season and lost the starting job last season mostly due to a health issue that has supposedly been cleared up. Things might not be cut-and-dry at that spot.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrice Knight (48) and tight end Eric Saubert (81) slap hands before Super Bowl LX. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One way to get Knight out there without stepping on Drake Thomas, who has played very well as the starting linebacker alongside Ernest Jones, would be to utilize a little more base 3-4 defense rather than living in nickel all the time. In certain situations where the run is a bigger concern, it might make sense to get an extra linebacker on the field.

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