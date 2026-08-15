3 Seahawks Position Battles to Watch During Preseason Opener vs Cowboys

Preseason football is back as the Seattle Seahawks will play in their first exhibition game on Saturday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

While these games aren't always ultra-competitive, they do offer a perfect opportunity for players to prove they can get the job done in live game situations against opposing teams. It can also help sway position battles.

For the Seahawks, there will be several of these on display. Unfortunately, the most intriguing won't play out as running back Jadarian Price is going to sit this game out as he deals with a leg issue. He is fighting for a spot with George Holani, and will have to wait until next week to make his case. As for the rest of the position battles, here is a look at the three most intriguing battles to keep an eye on.

CB3: Noah Igbinoghene, Nehemiah Pritchett

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throwing Terion Arnold into the mix can mess things up, but for now, the CB3 battle is taking place between Noah Igbinoghene and Nehemiah Pritchett. Entering his third season, Pritchett hasn't been shy about saying he wants a bigger role. In 2025, he was used primarily on special teams but has shown flashes on base defense and has a chance to break out following Riq Woolen's exit.

Igbinoghene, a former first-round pick, never lived up to his draft status but played well the past two years with Washington and has been solid in practice for Seattle. He has the ability to play in the slot as well, which helps make his case. On Saturday, he gets a chance to prove he can be relied upon while facing one of his former teams. Saturday won't define this battle, but it could be what gives one of these cornerbacks the lead.

Safety: Bud Clark, AJ Finley, Rodney Thomas

TCU defensive back Bud Clark during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The starters are in place but the backup spots at safety are still up for grabs. Bud Clark, who was initially seen as a threat for Ty Okada's position, has played well in camp but Okada seems to have his spot locked in. AJ Finley has also been playing well, but unless he can prove to be a superior option to Clark, he's likely going to be relegated to special teams duty. That makes the preseason huge for him as he jockeys for position.

There's also Rodney Thomas, who is listed far down the depth chart but has been getting work in three-safety sets. He could be in the mix for a much larger role than anticipated.

QB2: Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Lock is penciled in as the QB2 and the expectation is that he will keep that job once again in 2026. That said, Jalen Milroe is a far more exciting player and could prove to be a better option.

Of course, that means he needs to prove he can do the little things right, rather than just the splash plays. If Milroe can effeciently run the offense from the pocket, he could put pressure on Lock. If so, this could quickly become the most intriguing battle in Seattle.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter