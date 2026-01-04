2025 Seahawks aren’t just winning, they’re dominating, says NFL insider

Don’t let the final score fool you. And yes, I’m saying that even though Seattle scored more than quadruple the points of San Francisco. Even that doesn’t really capture how much better the Seahawks looked compared to the 49ers. In a game with so much at stake, Seattle left no doubt they were the better team and the team that deserves the top seed in the NFC.

13-3 implies a degree of competitiveness that wasn’t reflected by the actual flow of the game on Saturday Night. Albert Breer of The MM QB said as much in a tweet immediately following the conclusion of the game.

“Seattle really did leave no doubt,” the reporter said. “They outgained the Niners 361-173 and outrushed them 180-53.”

Both true statements. But the layers of dominance run deeper if you care to dig a bit. 23-9 in total first downs. 10-1 in rushing first downs. 67-42 in total plays run. 38-22 in time of possession. Missed field goals and a handful of drive killers kept Seattle to thirteen points, but the numbers beyond the score paint a clear picture.

And as Albert Breer goes on to point out, dominant is nothing new for the Seahawks. They’ve been handling teams like this all season long. It’s almost surprising when they don’t register a multiple-score victory at this point.

“They finish with an NFL-best (easily) point differential of plus-191. Only one other team, the Rams, is even over plus-150,” Albert continued. The Rams do have one game left, and could theoretically make up the 36 point gap in the differential between the two teams, but it would take quite the blowout for that to happen.

“Eight of their wins have been by double-digits,” he finishes, perhaps the most compelling statistic here. Beyond those eight wins, Seattle also has a pair of wins over AFC South playoff teams, the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars, where they won by eight, just barely falling short of the double-digit mark.

Seattle has registered victories this season by margins of 31, 24, 22, 26, and 28, the kind of blowout scores that create massive point differential imbalances. Especially when their three losses on the year have come by four, three, and two points respectively. If anything, Seattle is better than their gaudy 14-3 record.

It’s a team that doesn’t just win. It’s a team that dominates on a level that you don’t often see in this league. And if they can maintain that level of dominance in the postseason, it’s hard to imagine that they aren’t hoisting a Lombardi in February.