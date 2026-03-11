Seahawks Re-Sign OT Josh Jones to Boost Depth

The entire offseason for the Seattle Seahawks has been spent addressing their free agents and determining which players to re-sign. While the Seahawks' four key players go, they signed two huge starters to both sides of the ball.

The Seahawks, however, weren’t done re-signing some of their key players. NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero says that Seattle and offensive tackle Josh Jones have agreed to a one-year deal. While the financial terms of the deal haven’t been announced yet, the Seahawks take one of the biggest problems on the roster.

Unrated player takes care of an underrated problem

NFL Seattle Seahawks guard Josh Jones | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Seahawks getting back Jones might be a surprise to many, as some thought he could leave for an opportunity to contend for a starting spot elsewhere. Instead, general manager John Schneider and his first office knew the dilemma that the offensive line was facing without a backup offensive tackle. There were serious concerns that the top backup would be left open.

Jones could be best described as the sixth man on the offensive line. He is there for all field goals and PATs needed. In many ways, he is better than one or two of the starting offensive linemen.

He came in as the Seahawks’ unsung hero for the Super Bowl title as the starting left tackle for the final three regular season games while Charles Cross was out. Jones held up his own against some of the best pass-rushers in the league. In the 38-37 overtime home win over the Los Angeles Rams, Jones accounted for a PFF grade of 75.9, the third-best offensively.

What Jones Signing Means for Seahawks

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to throw a pass as guards Grey Zabel (76) and Josh Jones (74) block against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have now taken care of one of the most underrated issues on the roster, which was to find a tackle who could immediately fill in. There aren’t many offensive tackles who could come in and take the place of an injured starter and contribute to the same level of impact.

Jones did in the final three games of the season in the wins over the Rams, at the Carolina Panthers, and at the San Francisco 49ers. He stepped in and played like he was a full-time starter.

Having that kind of offensive linemen back in the lineup is vital for the Seahawks, who believe they can repeat as Super Bowl champions. It is also pivotal to have Jones back as both starting tackles, Abraham Lucas and Cross, have had a history of injuries.

This also keeps the Seahawks from having to look somewhere else for a reliable backup tackle in free agency or the 2026 NFL Draft. Having the Seahawks spend one of their four draft picks on an offensive lineman would be a huge blow.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter