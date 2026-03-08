This Makes Seahawks' Mike Macdonald 'Uncomfortable'

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald isn't afraid of the moment, as evidenced in the team's Super Bowl run earlier this year.

However, Macdonald is still human, and he feels moments of fear just like everyone else. Many have labeled him a "genius" or one of the brightest minds in football after his work in leading the Seahawks to a Super Bowl in just his second season on the job, which doesn't necessarily make him as happy as one would think.

"You couldn't say anything to make me any more uncomfortable," Macdonald said in an interview with Pardon My Take. "It takes away from what the players do. That's what makes it uncomfortable. You watch our guys, play you watch what they do to make it come to life, they're the ones that do it."

Mike Macdonald Doesn't Like 'Genius' Label

Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Macdonald is very good at his job and arguably one of the best in the world at it. That alone should make him a genius, and he also spends more time preparing his team than anyone could in the league.

Of course, Macdonald would be nothing without a talented roster like the Seahawks had this past season. That being said, he was able to take them from a 9-8 team in 2025 to a 14-3 Super Bowl champion that had one of the most dominant runs in NFL playoffs history.

The offense did not commit a single turnover in their games against the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots, and the defense played like the top-ranked unit of the season. It's a very well-rounded group, and Macdonald deserves a lot of credit for bringing the whole thing together.

The fact that Macdonald hasn't even celebrated his 39th birthday (his birthday is in June) is a sign that he could be doing this for decades, possibly with the Seahawks, who have a legacy of keeping coaches in Seattle for a long time.

Macdonald should get used to the 'genius' moniker because he has a long career ahead of him. If his career is like anything we have seen in the first two seasons with the Seahawks, he should be winning a couple more Super Bowls over the years.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter