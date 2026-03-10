Brutal Free Agency Losses Line Seahawks Up For 2027 Compensatory Picks

The Seattle Seahawks were never going to be able to keep all seven of their top unrestricted 2026 free agents.

Even with more than $55 million of cap space, Monday's legal tampering period proved the price of players like running back Kenneth Walker III, safety Coby Bryant and edge rusher Boye Mafe was too high.

Mafe got $20 million per year from the Bengals, Walker received $14.35 million from the Chiefs and Bryant will earn $13.33 million from the Bears after being the one major shock from the day.

Regardless of what fans wanted, Seattle didn't have money for all those players, opting to bring back cornerback Josh Jobe ($8 million per year), wide receiver Rashid Shaheed ($17 million) and linebacker Drake Thomas ($4 million).

But the Seahawks will get something back for the losses in 2027. The NFL deals out compensatory draft picks for former selections that sign with other teams in free agency, and Mafe (second round), Walker (second round) and Bryant (fourth round) were all part of Seattle's 2022 draft class.

Feb 9, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III poses with the MVP trophy during the Super Bowl LX winning head coach and most valuable player press conference at Moscone Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Seahawks' current projected 2027 compensatory picks (3)

2027 4th-round pick (Mafe)

2027 5th-round pick (Walker)

2027 5th-round pick (Bryant)

Seahawks' projected overall 2027 draft selections (11)

2027 1st-round pick

2027 2nd-round pick

2027 3rd-round pick

2027 4th-round pick

2027 4th-round pick (Mafe)

2027 5th-round pick

2027 5th-round pick (Walker)

2027 5th-round pick (Bryant)

2027 6th-round pick

2027 7th-round pick

2027 7th-round pick

The Seahawks will be eligible for a fourth compensatory pick if Woolen signs a big deal elsewhere. He's the last one remaining of the 2022 class that doesn't have a new landing spot so far.

When Jobe agreed to terms with the Seahawks, however, it became much more likely that Woolen wouldn't be brought back, especially if he's asking for more money than Jobe was.

Jobe played 818 defensive snaps for the Seahawks during the regular season and had a career year with 54 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 12 pass deflections and an interception. Woolen, who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2022, played just one fewer snap but was far less of a willing run defender than Jobe.

The picks help soften the blow of losing quality players, but it still means Mike Macdonald has to find replacements in the short term at certain spots. However, once the compensatory picks are finalized next year, they can be packaged in trades as well.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter