Four Point Plan for the Seahawks Perfect Free Agency

The Seattle Seahawks and the rest of the NFL are entering free agency this week, and there is a lot that needs to happen in order for the team to be in position to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

The Seahawks had one of the busier off-seasons in the league last season, but that won't be the case this year as they try to play more defensive rather than offensive. Here's a look at four things the Seahawks need to do in order to have a successful off-season.

Sign Kenneth Walker III (or his replacement)

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald and running back Kenneth Walker III. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks are going to need some change at the running back position with Zach Charbonnet recovering from a torn ACL. The team also has Kenneth Walker III entering free agency, and there's a good chance he may sign with a different team, especially if anyone is willing to offer him more than $10 million per year.

In a perfect world, the Seahawks are able to bring Walker back on an affordable contract; however, that may not be the case. If they can't, they need to try and find a different running back to take his place at a reasonable price. Players that may fit the bill include Kenneth Gainwell of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tyler Allgeier of the Atlanta Falcons.

Sign Coby Bryant and/or Josh Jobe

The Seahawks have three key free agents in the secondary with Riq Woolen, Coby Bryant, and Josh Jobe. While the Seahawks have come to terms with the idea of not bringing back Woolen, the Seahawks would greatly benefit from retaining both Bryant and Jobe.

The Seahawks will identify cornerbacks to take in the NFL draft, but keeping Bryant and Jobe, both of whom are on an upward trajectory in their career, would be the ideal move for the Seahawks.

Extend Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Devon Witherspoon

This offseason is about keeping the core together and taking care of the top players in the organization, which means Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon are about to get paid with a capital P.

Smith-Njigba and Witherspoon were the first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft that truly kick-started the Seahawks' ascent back towards Super Bowl contention.

While each of them has had their fifth-year options accepted, both are eligible for long-term extensions this offseason. Ensuring that both Smith-Njigba and Witherspoon are part of Seattle's core for the next several years will keep the Seahawks' bowl window open.

Add WR Depth, Possibly Jauan Jennings

The Seahawks are bracing for the potential loss of Rashid Shaheed, so they need to find a replacement in free agency. Someone that could make sense for the Seahawks is San Francisco 49ers wideoutJauan Jennings, who is familiar with new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury.

While Fleury was the run game coordinator and tight ends coach with the Niners, he is very familiar with Jennings and his game, as is quarterback Sam Darnold, who is a former teammate. Bringing Jennings into the fold and having him team up with Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp would put Seattle's wide receiver room among the best in the league.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter