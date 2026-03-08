Seahawks have New Priority to Re-Sign Coby Bryant before Free Agency

It is the calm before the storm in the NFL. This week, all 32 teams will be able to talk to their players who are set to become free agents and potentially re-sign them to future extensions. The Seattle Seahawks have some key players in all phases of the game, but the front office will be mindful of how much they spend this offseason, despite them wanting to re-sign as many of their Super Bowl-winning roster as possible.

The Seahawks are likely to lose running back/Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III and wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed. These will be tough losses offensively, but they might return one of their defensive stars. Seattle might have strong safety Coby Bryant back after a tremendous season.

Seahawks Focusing Their Efforts on Coby Bryant

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant (8) tackles Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler released his latest notes on free agency before legal tampering begins. He says the Seahawks will attempt to re-sign Bryant, who is one of the top defensive players in this free agent class. Bryant reportedly says he wants to remain with the Seahawks to help lead the Dark Side Defense. Bryant will also have other teams seeking him out for a lucrative, long-term deal.

Seattle should feel confident in their safety room with the re-signing of Ty Okada just a few days prior. Having Bryant, Okada, and starting free safety Julian Love would be a great asset to the deep secondary area.

There is much speculation over how Bryant could be worth starting this offseason and beyond. Bryant could earn an average market worth of $14.2 million, according to Spotrac. Braynt is nearly 27 years old and is coming off one of his most impactful seasons yet. This means he could be even more valuable .

Bryant is the New Star of Defense

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tim Patrick (17) beats Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant (8) to the endzone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bryant has played well in the first three years of his professional career, with his first two years being a cornerback. This past season was his career-defining season as he became a full-time starter. In 15 games played, Bryant accumulated 66 total tackles, 39 solo tackles, seven pass breakups, four interceptions, and four tackles for loss.

He defined himself as a top-tier coverage safety in the league. Bryant allowed only 23 completions on 39 passing attempts for 316 yards, a quarterback rating, and one passing touchdown. He had an incredible postseason performance as he allowed only four receptions on eight targets for 85 yards and a touchdown on one beaten coverage in the NFC Championship.

Bryant has transcended himself from being a role player switching positions to one of the versatile and reliable players on the team. He is a great tackler, tough coverage, and can blitz when called to be. He fits the schemes of head coach Mike Macdonald and how his dynamic players have multiple roles and become force multipliers.

While cornerback Riq Woolen and edge rusher Boye Mafe are talented players to sign to the defense, Bryant has more of a leadership and role as a star. There are certain players the Seahawks can replace, but Bryant might not be one that can be easily replaced.

