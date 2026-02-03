All Seahawks

Ernest Jones Talks Recruiting Former Rams Teammate Cooper Kupp to Seahawks

Ernest Jones wanted Cooper Kupp to join the vision with the Seahawks
Michael Hanich|
Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores a touchdown against Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores a touchdown against Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

In this story:

Seattle Seahawks

Ernest Jones IV hadn’t been with the Seattle Seahawks for a full year, yet he was determined to make the vision of head coach Mike Macdonald happen. Jones not only bought into the Seahawks’ plans after being traded from the Tennessee Titans, but he also wanted others to buy in as well.

During the Super Bowl LX press conferences, many topics were discussed, including how former Super Bowl MVP and wide receiver Cooper Kupp was brought to Seattle.  Once Jones learned that Kupp was on the verge of potentially becoming a Seahawk, Jones had to join in and help recruit.

“I just felt something special, I don’t know what it was. Once, coach (Jake) Peetz  told me that Coop is somebody we’re trying to get, I’m like, ‘Oh heck yeah, let me text him.’ And at that moment, I’m texting him, it was a feeling I had in my gut like ‘man, if we can get it together, how we finish the season off in that year one, we can kinda start from, and we’re going to be a dangerous team.’ “Took a risk out right there, but I told him, we’re on the cusp of reaching the Super Bowl, and we’re here.”

Jones and Kupp were teammates from 2021 to 2023 with the Rams, which was Jones’ first year in the league. In the 2021 season, Kupp had one of the greatest regular seasons by a wide receiver in NFL history. He helped propel the Rams to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.  

Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp walks off the field after the NFC Championship Game win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) leaves the field after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seahawks signed Kupp this past offseason to a three-year, $45 million deal. While he hasn’t been the same explosive receiver he was with the Rams, Kupp has still been a serviceable receiver.

Kupp has caught 47 receptions for 593 yards and two touchdowns in 16 regular-season games. He has been incredibly influential as a leader on the field, sidelines, and in the locker room.  

Statistically, he is having his best postseason since the Super Bowl run in 2021. Kupp has caught nine receptions on 11 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown. Kupp has been an essential weapon for the Seahawks’ dynamic and explosive offense this postseason.

The Seahawks have a lot going for them as they prepare for Super Bowl LX on Sunday against the New England Patriots. They have one of the best rosters in the league, a dynamic offense, a dominant defense, and players who have completely built inside the vision presented by Macdonald. Players like Jones and Kupp are reasons why the Seahawks could win their second Super Bowl title in franchise history on Sunday.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Ranking candidates to replace Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak

Why the NFL fined Seattle Seahawks owner Jody Allen $5 million

Jeff Bezos + three other potential buyers for the Seattle Seahawks

What Mike Vrabel said about Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Published
Michael Hanich
MICHAEL HANICH

Michael Hanich is a long-time sports journalist with experience across print, digital, and television. He is currently a producer and reporter for WKRG News 5 in Mobile, Alabama, and has covered Alabama football, Auburn football and basketball, and various college and pro teams for Gulf Coast Media and YardBarker.

Share on XFollow MichaelHanich
Home/Seahawks News