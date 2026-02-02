Why the NFL Fined the Seattle Seahawks $5 million

Excitement is high in the Pacific Northwest as the Seattle Seahawks are preparing to face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. This will be the second time these two franchises have faced each other in the big game, with New England winning Super Bowl XLIX. While most of the sporting world is focused on the game itself, the league has reportedly been focused on Seattle's ownership.

Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal reported that the league has issued a fine to owner Jody Allen, who inherited the team when her brother, Paul Allen, passed away in 2018. The NFL claims Allen isn't complying with ownership requirements.

When Paul Allen passed, his sister was charged with liquidating his holdings with the proceeds slated to go to charities. The league was initially patient with Jody Allen, but apparently, they're ready for things to move forward.

Portland Trail Blazers chair Jody Allen watches Portland play the Golden State Warriors. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

"She became the team’s steward after the death of her brother, who had purchased the franchise in 1997. The problem was that the unusual setup ran afoul of NFL governance rules. And while the league had initially shown some understanding, patience among other owners and NFL brass had run out well before this season’s Super Bowl run," Beaton wrote.

"The Seahawks are now expected to go up for sale shortly after Seattle takes on the New England Patriots next Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. Behind the scenes, though, frustration from the league was so high that the NFL went as far as issuing the Seahawks a $5 million fine for being out of compliance with ownership requirements, according to people familiar with the matter."

Beaton also reports that the league is denying a fine has been issued.

Are the Seattle Seahawks for sale?

A Seattle Seahawks helmet with the Super Bowl Vince Lombardi trophy. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A spokesperson for Vulcan, the organization that oversees Allen's assets, has said the Seahawks are not for sale. He added that their focus is on the Super Bowl.

As for the reason the NFL's fine, league rules dictate that an individual, not a trust, must be the controlling owner. Right now, the Seahawks' ownership was placed in a trust, with Jody Allen as the chair.

