What Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel Said About Seahawks Star Jaxon Smith-Njigba

It was Week 16 of 2023, a season which proved to the last for two head coaches with their teams. Pete Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks would defeat Mike Vrabel’s Tennessee Titans, 20-17, in Nashville. In that game, then-rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was targeted seven times and caught six passes for 61 yards for the Seahawks.

Dec 24, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) catches a pass for a first down before being tackled by Tennessee Titans safety Mike Brown (44) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

On Sunday, February 8 at Levi’s Stadium, Vrabel will get chance to see Smith-Njigba in action as his Patriots battle Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

The three-year wide receiver has come a long way since his debut campaign, one that saw him total 63 catches for 628 yards and four touchdowns. A year ago, the former Ohio State Buckeye snared 100 passes for 1,130 yards and six TDs, earning his first Pro Bowl invitation. This season, Smith-Njigba finished fourth in the NFL with 119 grabs, led the league with 1,793 receiving yards, and finished with 10 touchdown receptions.

Recently, Vrabel had this to say about the 2025 All-Pro wideout, who became the first Seahawks’ player to lead the NFL in receiving yards since Pro Football Hall of Fame wideout Steve Largent in 1985.

#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba:



“Sudden, savvy, competitive. Really good play strength… He’s really good at contested catches… Good route craft and understanding in zone and man. Great body control.”



(🎥 @Patriots) pic.twitter.com/lGKVh9mWWc — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) January 30, 2026

New England’s defense finished ninth in the league in passing yards allowed per game. However, the Patriots did give up 25 touchdown passes during the regular season. In three postseason games, Vrabel’s team has allowed a combined 26 points and two offensive touchdowns.

Meanwhile, in the Seahawks’ two playoff wins, quarterback Sam Darnold has targeted Smith-Njigba 16 times and the latter has pulled down 13 passes for 172 yards and two scores. There were three receptions for 19 yards and one TD in the 41-6 win over the 49ers. In the 31-27 NFC title game victory over the Rams, the two-time Pro Bowler was targeted a dozen times and totaled 10 catches for 153 yards and another TD.

By the time the Seahawks and Patriots kick off a week from Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, Smith-Njigba could very well have been named the 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year. It’s safe to say that Vrabel and the Patriots’ defense will have their hands full against a performer in the midst of a monster campaign.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Klint Kubiak better off as Seahawks OC than Raiders HC

Seahawks get good & bad news on first SB injury report

DeMarcus Lawrence clarifies ‘fortuitous bust’ against Rams