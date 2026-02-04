Leonard Williams Breaks Down How Seahawks Will Challenge Patriots QB Drake Maye

When it comes to playing defense, the Seattle Seahawks are the best in the league. Seattle finished the regular season ranked first in the league in points allowed per game (17.2). This is due to the combination of the tenacious defensive line, the reliable and alert linebackers, and the efficient secondaries, all coached by defensive geniuses in head coach Mike Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde.

There haven’t been many bad performances this season apart from the 48-45 Week 5 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to an injured secondary and the Week 16 and NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks are going to rely on their elite defense once more as the Seahawks go into Super Bowl LX to face the New England Patriots, led by a second-year star quarterback, Drake Maye.

The Seahawks have been facing unique formations late in the season, but they will now face the Patriots’ jumbo package. This is a package that includes six offensive linemen to help with the run plays or short-yard situations, which include play-action schemes.

On Monday night, Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams was asked how the Seahawks are preparing for the Patriots’ jumbo packages.

“Something I’m looking at, something I respect about their game is they’re old school football. They like to run the ball, set up the run game, they like to play big. They want to win in the trenches. That’s old school football, that’s winning football. I think we have definitely created that for our team as well. This is going to be one of those games where you win in the trenches.”

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) rushes the ball for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Williams was then asked about how Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels utilizes Maye differently than Tom Brady. Williams gave one big difference that the Seahawks will have to watch out for regarding Maye.

“The biggest difference to me is Maye is a good scrambler, he is a good passer. He has great pocket presence when he feels pressure. He’s not afraid to put his foot in the ground and hit it downfield, and I think that’s what makes him such a threat, that’s going to have to be part of the game that we’re going to have to stop because of his scrambling.”

The Patriots finished the regular season second in points per game (28.8) because of McDaniels’ devotion to running the ball and Maye’s progression to one of the top quarterbacks in the league. New England has averaged 18 points per game in the three playoff games because they’ve played three great defenses, and the Patriots’ offensive line has allowed 15 sacks.

Maye has still been able to throw for 533 yards and four touchdowns and account for 141 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He has more rushing first downs (11) than starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson (10). This is a game where the Seahawks’ defense is going to need to contain the outside and not allow Maye to beat them on the ground.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Ranking candidates to replace Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak

Why the NFL fined Seattle Seahawks owner Jody Allen $5 million

Jeff Bezos + three other potential buyers for the Seattle Seahawks