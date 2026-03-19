New Mock Draft Has Seahawks Making Head-Scratching CB Selection

The Seattle Seahawks had multiple players leave in free agency, including cornerback Riq Woolen, who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. His departure was expected, but it still leaves them wanting more depth entering the 2026 season.

Seattle finds that depth in a new mock draft from The Athletic, where selections were made by specific team beat writers. That means Michael-Shawn Dugar was playing the role of general manager for Seattle, and while targeting a cornerback made sense, his selection was a little surprising.

Dugar had San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson as the pick at No. 32. While Johnson is a promising player, there aren't many mock drafts that have him going in the first round. It's even more confusing when you notice that Tennessee's Colton Hood and South Carolina's Brandon Cisse were on the board when Dugar selects Johnson.

Round 1, Pick No. 32: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson celebrates after a play against Washington State. | James Snook-Imagn Images

Johnson proved to be a ballhawk in 2025, recording four interceptions and as Dugar points out, he scored two touchdowns on those. He also broke up nine passes and has scheme versatility to play inside and on the boundary.

“The Seahawks still have all three of their starting cornerbacks from the Super Bowl team (Devon Witherspoon, Nick Emmanwori, Josh Jobe), but losing Riq Woolen, who played 917 defensive snaps last season, is a blow to Seattle’s depth,” Dugar wrote.

“The current backup corners are Nehemiah Pritchett, Noah Igbinoghene and Shemar Jean-Charles. Johnson is No. 42 on The Athletic’s consensus big board and No. 38 on Dane Brugler’s list of the top 100 prospects after recording nine pass breakups and returning two of his four interceptions for touchdowns last season.”

Johnson has plenty of size to hold up at the NFL level after measuring in at 6-foot-0 and 193 pounds at the NFL Combine. He also showed off his athleticism with a 4.4 time in the 40-yard dash and a 38-inch vertical jump.

What would really appeal to Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald, however, is his footwork. Johnson is clean and controlled in all his movements, which allows him to keep pace with receivers. He's also a physical tackler, who could prove to be well worth the pick, even if it leaves fans scratching their heads at first.

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