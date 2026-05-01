Complete Seahawks Offseason Guide: Draft Picks, Free Agents, and What Comes Next

Off a 10-7 campaign in 2024 which did not result in a playoff appearance, Mike Macdonald’s Seattle Seahawks owned a 3-2 record after five games this past season. Those setbacks were heartbreaking home losses to the San Francisco 49ers (17-13) in Week 1 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (38-35) in Week 5.

Apparently, the eventual NFC West champions were just biding time. Macdonald’s squad would lose only one game the remainder of the season, a campaign which culminated with a 29-13 victory over the overwhelmed New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium.

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The ‘Hawks will enter the 2026 NFL season with a 10-game overall winning streak, but without several key components from their championship campaign. That includes five members of general manager John Schneider 2022 draft class—the most notable being Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III.

There’s still lots of talent in the Pacific Northwest. Rejuvenated quarterback Sam Darnold’s fifth team proved to a be a fit, and he will still be throwing to 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Macdonald’s defense took some hits in free agency, but this unit is still led by Leonard Williams, DeMarcus Lawrence, Ernest Jones IV, and Devon Witherspoon.

THE PRICE IS RIGHT ☘️



5️⃣8️⃣ YARDS



IRISH LEAD BY 3️⃣5️⃣#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/QKHPfgjf4Q — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 22, 2025

Seahawks 2026 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1 (32): Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Round 2 (64): Bud Clark, S, TCU

Round 3 (99): Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

Round 5 (148): Beau Stephens, G, Iowa

Round 6 (199): Emmanuel Henderson Jr., WR, Kansas

Round 7 (236): Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo

Round 7 (242): Deven Eastern, NT, Minnesota

Round 7 (255): Michael Dansby, CB, Arizona

Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Seahawks 2026 Additions

S Rodney Thomas (from Colts)

RB Emanuel Wilson (from Packers)

CB Noah Igbinoghene (from Commanders)

TE Harrison Bryant (from Texans)

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Seahawks 2026 Departures

RB Kenneth Walker III (Chiefs)

S Coby Bryant (Bears)

CB Riq Woolen (Eagles)

CB Tyler Hall (Released)

S Jerrick Reed II (Titans)

WR Dareke Young (Raiders)

RB Cam Akers (Released)

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Seahawks Undrafted Free-Agent Additions

WR Michael Briscoe (Cal-Poly)

EDGE Aidan Hubbard (Northwestern)

TE Lance Mason (Wisconsin)

NT Uso Seumalo (Kansas State)

WR Levi Wentz (Kansas)

What’s Next for the Seahawks?

So depending on when you have gotten around to reading, Seattle’s two-day rookie minicamp opened on Friday, May 1. The team’s mandatory minicamp takes place from June 9-11. Finally, there’s four sets of OTA Offseason Workouts that begin later this month on May 26, and there are also three more sessions on May 28-29, June 1, and June 3-4.

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