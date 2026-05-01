Complete Seahawks Offseason Guide: Draft Picks, Free Agents, and What Comes Next
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Off a 10-7 campaign in 2024 which did not result in a playoff appearance, Mike Macdonald’s Seattle Seahawks owned a 3-2 record after five games this past season. Those setbacks were heartbreaking home losses to the San Francisco 49ers (17-13) in Week 1 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (38-35) in Week 5.
Apparently, the eventual NFC West champions were just biding time. Macdonald’s squad would lose only one game the remainder of the season, a campaign which culminated with a 29-13 victory over the overwhelmed New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium.
The ‘Hawks will enter the 2026 NFL season with a 10-game overall winning streak, but without several key components from their championship campaign. That includes five members of general manager John Schneider 2022 draft class—the most notable being Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III.
There’s still lots of talent in the Pacific Northwest. Rejuvenated quarterback Sam Darnold’s fifth team proved to a be a fit, and he will still be throwing to 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Macdonald’s defense took some hits in free agency, but this unit is still led by Leonard Williams, DeMarcus Lawrence, Ernest Jones IV, and Devon Witherspoon.
Seahawks 2026 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1 (32): Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
Round 2 (64): Bud Clark, S, TCU
Round 3 (99): Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas
Round 5 (148): Beau Stephens, G, Iowa
Round 6 (199): Emmanuel Henderson Jr., WR, Kansas
Round 7 (236): Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo
Round 7 (242): Deven Eastern, NT, Minnesota
Round 7 (255): Michael Dansby, CB, Arizona
Seahawks 2026 Additions
- S Rodney Thomas (from Colts)
- RB Emanuel Wilson (from Packers)
- CB Noah Igbinoghene (from Commanders)
- TE Harrison Bryant (from Texans)
Seahawks 2026 Departures
- RB Kenneth Walker III (Chiefs)
- S Coby Bryant (Bears)
- CB Riq Woolen (Eagles)
- CB Tyler Hall (Released)
- S Jerrick Reed II (Titans)
- WR Dareke Young (Raiders)
- RB Cam Akers (Released)
Seahawks Undrafted Free-Agent Additions
- WR Michael Briscoe (Cal-Poly)
- EDGE Aidan Hubbard (Northwestern)
- TE Lance Mason (Wisconsin)
- NT Uso Seumalo (Kansas State)
- WR Levi Wentz (Kansas)
What’s Next for the Seahawks?
So depending on when you have gotten around to reading, Seattle’s two-day rookie minicamp opened on Friday, May 1. The team’s mandatory minicamp takes place from June 9-11. Finally, there’s four sets of OTA Offseason Workouts that begin later this month on May 26, and there are also three more sessions on May 28-29, June 1, and June 3-4.
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Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.