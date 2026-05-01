Seahawks Late-Round Draft Picks Who Have Best Shot to Make the Roster

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald have proven they can work incredibly well together. They rebuilt the Seahawks quickly, turning them into NFL champions in just their second season together.

With Macdonald entering his third season as the team's head coach, he still has plenty of talent to work with. After losing some key contributors during free agency, Seattle was able to reload their depth with a solid draft class.

Their early picks, including running back Jadarian Price, are expected to contribute right away, but a successful draft is one that finds talent in every round. For Seattle, they have had some hits during the final few rounds, and might have found a couple of gems this year. Before identifying which prospects could become steals, let's recap every player they selected.

Round 1, Pick 32: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

Round 2, Pick 64: Bud Clark, S, TCU

Round 3, Pick 99: Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

Round 5, Pick 148: Beau Stephens, G, Iowa

Round 6, Pick 199: Emmanuel Henderson Jr., WR, Kansas

Round 7, Pick No. 236: Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo

Round 7, Pick No. 242: Deven Eastern, NT, Minnesota

Round 7, Pick No. 255: Michael Dansby, CB, Arizona

Which late-round picks can make the roster?

Offensive Lineman Beau Stephens stands for a photo during Iowa Football’s media day. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even with a championship roster, the Seahawks have a few holes that can be filled, Their most pressing were solved with their first two picks, Jadarian Price and safety Bud Clark. They also may have fixed another huge need with Beau Stephens, who they selected in Round 5.

Stephens could be considered a borderline late-round pick at No. 148, but he's being named here since he's not just in line for a roster spot, but he could be a starter. Seahawks On SI's Jeremy Brener, who named him a "long-term bet," agrees as he says Stephens has the traits to be a starter "sooner than expected."

Outside of Stephens, cornerback Andre Fuller has a real shot of carving out a role quickly. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder is a press-cover corner who knows how to use his physicality. His 4.49 time in the 40-yard dash helped answer questions about his speed, and he's in an excellent system to find success.

How did their late-round picks fare in 2025?

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton catches a touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The top late-round pick for Seattle in 2025 was wide receiver Tory Horton. Selected at No. 166 overall, Horton not only made the team, but he proved to be a big-play threat. Despite catching just 13 passes on 22 targets, Horton scored five touchdowns as a rookie.

Rylie Mills also made the team, and while he was limited in the regular season, the Notre Dame product had a sack during their Super Bowl win and has the talent to do even more during his second season in the league.

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