NFL analyst predicts 'full-on bloodbath' for Seahawks vs. Titans
There are a ton of factors to consider when looking at the Seattle Seahawks' upcoming matchup. They're facing a team in play for the number one pick that has already fired their head coach in the Tennessee Titans. They're also coming off a really bad showing on offense and a close loss.
That means that motivation will be incredibly high to right the ship, and the matchup is literally perfect for it. They have a better team on the docket after, but the Minnesota Vikings are far from good, so this doesn't feel like a trap game. One analyst agrees and thinks the Seahawks will walk all over the Titans.
Insider rightly predicts crushing victory for Seattle Seahawks
The only way this can possibly go wrong is if Sam Darnold is looking ahead at the Vikings, his former team that probably regrets letting him go. But even still, he could throw four picks and nearly win against the Los Angeles Rams, so the Titans are no threat.
Andrew Buller-Russ of Sportsnaut said, "The Titans are the NFL’s worst team, averaging the fewest points per game and allowing the third-most. Meanwhile, Seattle has a top ten offense and defense. In other words, we expect a full-on bloodbath on Sunday, where the Seahawks can put in their backups in the fourth quarter."
It's hard to disagree. The Titans are bad, and Cam Ward, their number one overall pick, hasn't yet shown the ability to truly rise above the dysfunction. They just lost wideout Calvin Ridley for the year, and as mentioned, they're rolling with an interim coach.
Darnold will want to rewrite the narrative, so he will probably be much cleaner. And to help him, the Seahawks will probably lean on Kenneth Walker, who should have a monster day. And on defense, Macdonald is probably chomping at the bit to set his schemes on an unsuspecting rookie.
Ward will struggle against the Seahawks' vaunted defense. We've seen twice this year that the Seahawks can literally win games in the first half and coast the rest of the way, and the Saints and Commanders are probably better teams than the Titans. It's going to be ugly in all the best ways.