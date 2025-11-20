Why one NFL analyst is picking the terrible Titans over Seahawks for Week 12 game
According to Vegas, the Seattle Seahawks should rebound from Sunday's narrow loss to the Rams by rolling over the Tennessee Titans this week.
The latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook have Seattle favored by 13.5 points for the Week 12 matchup and most experts are predicting that the Seahawks will come out on top.
Not everyone agrees, though. One NFL analyst at Bleacher Report - Brent Sobleski - is picking against the crowd and predicting a Tennessee win. It's not meant as an insult to the Seahawks, but a show of faith in the Titans.
Expert picks Titans > Seahawks
"Over the last two weeks, the Titans lost by an average of five points. Tennessee's best player, Jeffery Simmons, is back in the lineup, which helps boost a defense that can slow Seattle to a degree. Furthermore, rookie quarterback Cam Ward has played better as of late. When a near-two-touchdown point spread is thrown into the mix, Tennessee just might have something here."
The rest of Bleacher Report's experts are picking Seattle, though.
Former Washington State quarterback Cam Ward definitely has some ability, and it's been flashing since Week 1. The supporting cast the Titans have built around him is atrocious, though - especially at wide receiver.
The number one receiver on the team entering Week 12 is tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, who has totaled 337 yards but no touchdowns. Rookie wide receiver Elic Ayomanor ranks second with 334 and two touchdowns, and the ghost of Calvin Ridley is third with 303, but also zero touchdowns.
It says a lot that at one point earlier this season Jaxon Smith-Njigba was out-producing the entire Titans receiver corps in total yardage.
Defensively Tennessee is pretty thin, as well. They come into this week ranked 30th in points allowed per game.
Anything can happen in the NFL any given week - especially when you take your opponents lightly - but it would come as a shock if the Seahawks win by anything less than a touchdown.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Sam Darnold slips in NFL QB rankings after bombing against Rams
Why the flailing Titans are exactly what Seahawks need right now
ESPN’s Mina Kimes refutes Sam Darnold’s reputation as a ‘choker’
Seahawks’ key 2024 contributor ruled out for the rest of the season