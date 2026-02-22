Seahawks Insider Shares Odds On Team Resigning Top Free Agents

Brian Nemhauser of Hawkblogger sat down with Brady Henderson and Mike Sando for a discussion of the Seahawks offseason on Friday. It’s a great conversation, all of it hosted live on Brian’s YouTube channel, but one part of it in particular should be of interest to all Seahawks fans. Simply put, Brady Henderson knows things from the inside that we don’t.

So when he offers up speculation or predictions on Seahawks-related topics, it’s based on something concrete that most of the world doesn’t have access to, and it’s worth weighing heavily. During their Friday conversation, Henderson put some probabilities on the table pertaining to the Seahawks retaining their prized free agents.

Riq Woolen

On the topic of Riq Woolen, Brady stuck to his belief from before the season started. In a conversation with Nemhauser months ago, when asked to give odds of a Woolen extension from 1 to 10, Henderson offered up a one. He stuck to that one on Friday, saying that he felt that the enigmatic corner was going to get an offer the Seahawks would not match.

San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant (8). | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

“He’s got enough talent and enough, like, really high-end football on his resume to where it would not surprise me if he gets a deal somewhere north of like 15 million per year,” Brady explained. “And I just don’t see the Seahawks paying that.” With Devon Witherspoon inevitably going to sign an extension around 30 million a year, it’s a sensible belief.

Coby Bryant

As for Coby Bryant, Brady offered up a number that I think some will find a little surprising. He went 50/50 on a Coby extension, reminding everyone that the team already attempted to extend him before the year started, which does imply they value him. Of course, he also said that there was a tremendous distance between the team’s offer and player’s desire.

“More than double the average per year, that was the difference,” he said, although he avoided using exact numbers. Coby would then go on to have a good solid year for the Seahawks, although he didn’t ascend to elite safety status, and most don’t consider him to be one of the irreplaceable pieces on this defense. Will the gap get bridged in the next few weeks?

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball as New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (90). | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Ken Walker

He then moved to Ken Walker, and despite the unique circumstances (Super Bowl MVP, Charbonnet injury), Henderson was slightly bearish on his return. He went just under 50/50, basing his prediction on both the team’s desire to have him back and the market he’s going to have after such a good postseason run.

“They’re probably going to put more stock into…and we’re talking about, like, the durability concerns, and he was fantastically durable this season,” Henderson commented. “I just think they’re probably going to put more stock into the first three years versus what happened this season.” Walker missed ten games in the first three seasons of his career.

He acknowledged the Seahawks will be hard-pressed to replace Walker this offseason, but he believes the team will not allow that to force them into a deal that they don’t like. The Shanahan system that the team currently employs has been known to churn out productive backfields from lesser-known and lesser-drafted players in the past, so it’s a reasonable thought.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) returns a punt during the second quarter. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Rashid Shaheed

He did offer up a ‘6.5’ on Rashid Shaheed, but admitted he didn’t have a great feel for it. It’s certainly interesting to note that he believes that Shaheed is the most likely of the major free agents to still be a Seahawk in 2026, although perhaps more interesting in that he seems to believe the team won’t be retaining very many of their top guys.

Given this is also a year where the Seahawks are light on draft picks, in a draft class many consider to be substandard, you have to wonder where the Seahawks will find their replacements for these potentially lost players. But then you remember that the team has the reigning General Manager of the year, and that things will likely turn out just fine.