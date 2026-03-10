Seahawks Winners and Losers Through 24 Hours of Free Agency

The Seattle Seahawks are in the midst of the league's legal tampering period for free agency before the official league year begins.

Here are some winners and losers from the first day of free agency:

Winner: Rashid Shaheed

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Shaheed was able to get the deal he is looking for, making $17 million per season for the next three years. Shaheed's deal makes him one of the top wide receivers on the open market this season, and he gets to stay with an offense that clearly values him.

$17 million is a lot of money for a player who is going to be the third wide receiver on the depth chart, but his deep threat abilities and return talents make him incredibly valuable. The Seahawks felt that it would be a wise investment to keep him.

Loser: Riq Woolen

Woolen saw a number of cornerbacks sign on during the first day of free agency, and it appears a lot of potential landing spots for him have vanished.

A return to the Seahawks is possible, but there is a reason why it is unlikely. Woolen and the coaching staff did not see eye-to-eye throughout the 2025 campaign, and he might feel like he has an opportunity to flourish elsewhere. Unfortunately for him, the right opportunity has not come along yet.

Winner: Josh Jobe

While one Seahawks cornerback is still looking for a new home, another solidified Seattle as his team for the next three years. Jobe signed a three-year, $24 million contract after going undrafted in 2022, which is a major win.

Job worked hard to get to this point in free agency where he could sign his own deal. And now he has the chance to earn some stability in the league for a bit.

Loser: Brian Fleury

New Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury has to figure out what the running game will look like after Kenneth Walker III signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

While Fleury may have anticipated this move happening before signing on with the Seahawks, he still loses one of the best running backs in the league, which will force him to go in a new direction.

Winner: Kenneth Walker III, Coby Bryant

The Seahawks may not have been able to afford them, but Walker and Bryant got paid with a capital P, and they are definitely celebrating.

While they may have had a desire to stick around with the Seahawks to try and win another Super Bowl, money talks and each of them found situations with teams that can compete for a championship next season.

