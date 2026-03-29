Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba Would 'Happily' Fight Rams, 49ers CBs in UFC Bout

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is undoubtedly riding high after a Super Bowl LX title and a brand new four-year, $168.6 million extension that, at least for now, made him the highest-paid pass-catcher in the NFL.

Smith-Njigba has made multiple public appearances in the short offseason the Seahawks have, and he was most recently at UFC Fight Night 271 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

In an interview before the event, Smith-Njigba was asked which NFL cornerbacks he would want to fight in a UFC octagon. Considering the rivalries he has already made against Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers defensive players, Smith-Njigba's answer wasn't surprising.

Smith-Njigba hints at wanting to face Rams, 49ers cornerbacks in a fight

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Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (2) breaks a up a potential touchdown pass to Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

"There's a couple guys out there, anyone from the LA Rams or San Francisco 49ers, you know what I'm saying, I'd happily get in the ring with," Smith-Njigba said.

Smith-Njigba has a long-storied rivalry with 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, in particular.

As soon as the Seahawks receiver got paid, Lenoir shared a post on Instagram that listed Smith-Njigba's 2025 receiving statistics against him in three games. Although they've had multiple on-field scuffles, Lenoir famously headbutted Smith-Njigba in the Divisional Round of the playoffs while the 49ers were already in a big deficit on the scoreboard.

The Seahawks went on to win that game 41-6 before winning Super Bowl LX on the 49ers' home field at Levi's Stadium.

With Smith-Njigba taunting his rivals, a bout with Lenoir seems like the most likely possibility, even if there's almost zero chance it ever happens. Smith-Njigba is paid far too much and is way too valuable to the Seahawks for them to allow him to take a fight against another NFL player, even if it's controlled.

What it does, however, is continue to stoke the fire between Smith-Njigba and his opposing NFC West cornerbacks before the 2026 season. A comment like this is sure only to make Rams and 49ers defenders even more keen on besting the top-paid receiver in the league.

Throughout his career, Smith-Njigba has risen to the occasion and maintained his composure on the field. That's how he was able to be the Offensive Player of the Year and a First Team All-Pro in 2025, and he's only 24 years old.

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