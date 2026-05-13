Sam Darnold Should Be Next Seahawks Star to Sign Extension

After leading the Seattle Seahawks to a franchise-record 14 wins and a dominant victory in Super Bowl LX, Sam Darnold has transformed from a reclamation project into the undeniable face of the franchise.

While some analysts suggest his current contract (three years, $100.5 million), is correct, the reality of the NFL market dictates that a long-term commitment is deserved.

Money Talks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold reacts during the Super Bowl LX parade. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Darnold isn't playing for peanuts, but in the context of modern NFL quarterback inflation, his deal is a bargain for a reigning champion.

"He’s scheduled to earn $27.5 million in 2026 and $35.5 million in 2027. And while there are 14 quarterbacks who average more annual salary than Darnold and didn’t just win the Super Bowl, this is about the way the Seahawks view the position and its place in roster building and salary cap management," ESPN analyst Dan Graziano wrote.

By extending Darnold now, general manager John Schneider can smooth out those upcoming cap hits. A new deal would likely convert roster bonuses into a signing bonus, providing Darnold the long-term security his play has earned.

Darnold's Historic 2025 Campaign

Darnold weaponized the Seahawks' offense as they reached heights that weren't previously imaginable. His statistical output placed him among the elite:

His 4,048 passing yards ranked 5th in the NFL behind Drake Maye, Dak Prescott, Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford.

His 67.7% completion rate was a career-high and ranked seventh in the NFL behind Daniel Jones, Goff, Josh Allen, Mac Jones, Brock Purdy and Maye.

His 99.1 passer rating ranked 11th in the league, placing him amongst the best in the NFL.

His nine game-winning drives over the past two seasons lead all NFL quarterbacks.

Perhaps most impressively, Darnold tied Tom Brady for the most regular-season wins in a two-year span by a quarterback. He has proven that his breakout 2024 season in Minnesota wasn't a fluke.

An extension could also drop his 2026 cap hit from $27.5M to around $12M, freeing up space for a Devon Witherspoon extension.

Why the Time is Now for an Extension

The Seahawks currently hold a roster built to win multiple titles. With young stars like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the aforementioned Witherspoon entering their prime, Seattle needs stability at the quarterback position.

The front office traditionally avoids early extensions, but Darnold has broken the mold of a typical Seahawks quarterback. He provides the high-level processing and arm talent required for the offense, and more importantly, he has the locker room’s total support.

If the Seahawks wait until 2027, the price tag for a Super Bowl-winning quarterback will only skyrocket. By acting during the offseason, the Seahawks can solidify their future at quarterback for many years to come.

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