Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba Signing Sets Blueprint For Future Super Bowl Success

The Seattle Seahawks are the defending Super Bowl champions, and they couldn't have done it without every single player on their roster. But naturally, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba stands out among the rest.

Smith-Njigba was the league's Offensive Player of the Year and led the NFL in receiving yards for the 2025 season. His efforts resulted in the Seahawks extending his contract by four years, paying him $168.6 million, which keeps him in the Pacific Northwest until the end of the 2031 season.

Smith-Njigba earned praise from general manager John Schneider following his extension.

"Just so proud of Jaxon who he is as a person. Your parents did a great job raising you, man, and it's just so fun to see people forget how young you are," Schneider said.

"We can talk about the player; obviously, great player. He scored 82 touchdowns in 42 games in 6A Texas, arguably the best football in the country. His head coach would argue that it would be 84, they had two taken away from him, but just a young, foundational piece, Offensive Player of the Year.

"But yeah, just super excited. Everybody in the building is here for you, Jax. You know, have been from day one, and I know you'll be great moving forward. You're a great teammate and great person."

Seahawks Value Smith-Njigba On and Off the Field

Of course, Smith-Njigba's talent is undeniable, but it takes more than just a good X's and O's player to win a Super Bowl. The Seahawks view Smith-Njigba as a leader in the locker room and someone that can be woven into the core of the team's values. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is also excited about the prospect of keeping JSN with the organization for the prime of his career.

"He's a foundational piece. He's a cornerstone of our team. Just being able to see his growth over the two years that we've been here and I mean man, the sky's the limit and also like this is the beginning," Macdonald said.

"You know, this is another iteration of our football team and Jax is gonna be obviously a huge part of it and where we want to go and where we want to take our team and I know it's early in his career but he's already a leader on our team and will be for a long time, so we're really excited."

It's one thing to be viewed as a valuable member of the team and to be told that by the coaching staff and front office. It's another to have those words backed up by action. Now Smith-Njigba knows exactly where he stands with the Seahawks and their commitment to him speaks volumes. In return, the former first-round pick out of Ohio State is going to give the Seahawks everything he has.

"God is great. You know I'm just super blessed. Like John said, the whole organization from top to bottom is just a beautiful thing," Smith-Njigba said.

"You know, where God puts you puts you in place to succeed, and you know, this is home for me. And you know, for me to be extended here for a few more years, I'm just excited and blessed. I understand where my feet are and understand the opportunity that's at stake, and just like always ready to attack."

What It Means For Seahawks, NFL Moving Forward

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

All eyes are on the Seahawks around the league as they look to build to a roster that mirrors what the team did this past season. Seeing Smith-Njigba's extension and how the Seahawks feel about him should give a hint to the other 31 teams about how to build a Super Bowl champion.

Getting players with Smith-Njigba's talent and character doesn't always happen. These people don't grow on trees. However, there are people out there that can grow over time, and that should be the hope other teams have.

Bringing in players that are humble and leaders like Smith-Njigba are necessary to win a championship. The Seahawks should be fortunate that they have him, and with him on the roster, the team should always be flirting with the idea of winning the Super Bowl.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter