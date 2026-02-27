What Do Seahawks Players Think of the Organization?

How do the players feel about the NFL team they play for? It’s an interesting question, and one that I suspect most fans only consider on occasion. All the teams provide facilities, assistants, and pay to their players, so on some level, they’re all doing similar things. But, some teams do a better job ingratiating themselves to their players than others.

The NFL Player’s Association conducts a survey every year that all players on NFL rosters can participate in answering. The survey deals with their personal feelings about various elements of their current teams, and provides a window into how they feel about how their teams really take care of them. The results of this survey were made public yesterday.

The survey is conducted anonymously, so there’s no pressure on the players to answer in a way that will placate their current employers. With all this in mind, let’s see how the Seahawks players feel about the organization.

In most categories, the Seahawks did extremely well. They picked up one A+ for Defensive Coordinator, a feather in the cap of Aden Durde, and eight As for Nutritionist/Dietician, Training Staff, Strength Coach, Offensive Coordinator (Kubiak, as the survey was conducted last year), Special Teams Coordinator, Head Coach, General Manager, and Team Ownership.

General view during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Note how much the team likes the coaches, even some of the lesser known ones far down the totem pole. Even the general manager earns rave reviews, and the ownership approval is certainly worthy of consideration as the team is expected to change hands in the coming year or two. And the positive grades do not stop there.

The team got an A- on Food/Dining Area, Training Room, Weight Room, Position Coaches, and Team Travel, five more areas where the team is doing better than most. Of particular interest to me is the fact that the team thinks so highly of the trainers and conditioning coaches, despite some concerns from the fanbase about injuries on their watch.

Treatment of Families and Locker Room both got B+, signalling areas of potential improvement that are nevertheless still quite good. Of the seventeen categories, the Seahawks only did poorly in one. Although it is worth noting that they did very poorly in it.

The Seahawks got an F in ‘Home Game Field’, which pertains specifically to the conditions of the field at Lumen. This doubtlessly comes back to the playing field being made of turf and not natural grass, the preference of most players. There doesn’t seem to be a plan to change this in the near future, but it’s worth thinking about, as players seem to feel it helps prevent injuries.

The Seahawks ultimately ranked fourth in the league in overall grades, a very impressive result that they can feel proud of, right alongside their brand new Super Bowl victory.