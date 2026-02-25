Seahawks Believe Super Bowl Championship is Just The Beginning

The Seattle Seahawks are less than a month removed from a Super Bowl victory, but preparation has already begun towards going back-to-back.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider explained how hungry the team is to try and turn the squad into a dynasty.

"In the locker room, the parade, they were all just like talking about next year," Schneider said via the team's website. "It's just cool. There's a great mix of veteran leadership. Dogs, young dogs, athletes, speed, that are willing to buy into their development and coaches."

Seahawks Eye Second Straight Super Bowl

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks are hoping to get back to the Super Bowl, so they need to have a strong rookie class to back up the veteran group. Schneider explained how the scouting department is already looking at some of the top prospects from this year's class.

"Nolan Teasley, Trent Kirchner, Matt Berry, Aaron Hineline, Willie (Schneider), those guys, everybody's just been killing it," Schneider said via the team's website.

"And so now it's really going to be about my private time, like the studying and getting caught up with that. But free agency, we had great free agency meetings during the season. So, we'll learn a lot about what's going on down here this week. But the timeline part is real. It's like, the discipline on the weekends to try to figure out how to get caught up. And we'll get through it."

The Seahawks only have four picks to work with in the NFL Draft this spring with selections in the first, second, third and sixth rounds. However, there is reason to believe the Seahawks will make some trades to try and move back, which would result in more picks. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Seahawks end up with six or seven rookies like a standard draft class.

The Seahawks will also need to attack free agency hard on both sides of the football. Their current players are viewed favorably by other teams, so there's a chance the Seahawks could move on from some of their Super Bowl champions, but the goal is to stop the bleeding and limit the damage as much as possible.

If the Seahawks can do that, they will be on the right foot towards capturing another Super Bowl title in the pacific northwest.

