Seahawks Release Unofficial Injury Report Before Starting Practices for Patriots

Before we know it, the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots will kick off Super Bowl LX. Until then, there is a lot of time for both teams to prepare for the big game.

The Seahawks haven’t even had their first practice in preparation for the Patriots, so the previews and the matchups haven’t even begun. The team released its first injury report for the Super Bowl, even though they hadn’t stepped onto the field yet. There are some players that are listed on the report as either limited, two being ‘did not participate’, or full.

These injuries and the destinations are only estimations, as they could be completely different by the time the Seahawks step onto the practice field. That is why it is a big surprise to see linebacker Ernest Jones IV on the injury report as a DNP with a chest injury.

Jones finished the 31-27 NFC Championship win over the Los Angeles Rams with eight total tackles and six solo tackles and didn’t appear to be injured. This might be a sign of precaution for the Seahawks to handle in the events leading up to Super Bowl LX.

Offensive tackle Amari Kight was a DNP listed with a knee injury. He was inactive for the game versus the Rams, which means there is a real possibility he could be out for the Super Bowl.

Offensively, offensive Charles Cross (foot), quarterback Sam Darnold (oblique), rookie fullback Robbie Ouzts (neck), wide receiver Jake Bobo (hand), offensive tackle Josh Jones (ankle, knee), fullback Brady Russell (hand), and tight end Eric Saubert (hamstring) were all listed as limited.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Cross and Darnold played the best games of their career in the NFC Championship. They had serious concerns about their injuries in the two postseason games for Seattle. Bobo, Saubert, and Russell played and didn’t have injury concerns coming into the game. Jones was active versus the Rams and helped with special teams, but it appears his injuries are still bothering him.

Defensively, only safety Julian Love (shoulder) and linebacker Drake Thomas (shoulder) were listed as limited. Meanwhile, linebacker Chazz Surratt was listed as a ‘full participant’ in the hypothetical practice despite ankle concerns. He hasn’t played since suffering the ankle injury early in the Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Love played throughout the game versus the Rams and was one of the more consistent defensive backs. His shoulder injury might be more of a precaution like Bobo, Saubert, and Russell are, but it is something to track.

It is still too early to be concerned with the injuries of many of these players, except possibly Kight. There is really no reason to be concerned with the DNP around Jones until he or head coach Mike Macdonald addresses it as a real concern.

The Seahawks have over a week to prepare for the Patriots and get revenge for Super Bowl XLIX. It is too early to be concerned about anything.

