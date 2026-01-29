49ers Legend Jerry Rice Shares His Pick for Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl

No matter how badly an NFL team might get beaten by a division rival, you can always find a salty rival claiming they had the better team, and would have proved it if only (fill in the blank) hadn't happened. We heard something along those lines from a few 49ers players after losing in the divisional round.

Those voices can be safely ignored, because right now anybody who knows ball understands that the Seattle Seahawks are the team to beat not just in the NFC West, but in the entire sport.

Former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver and Hall of Famer Jerry Rice knows ball about as well as anybody, and he's picking the Seahawks to beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl next Sunday afternoon. Here's Rice sharing his pick earlier this week on the Rich Eisen Show.

Jerry Rice picks Seahawks in Super Bowl

"I'm picking Seattle to win the game."



Jerry Rice is going with the Seahawks to beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl 🏆



(via @RichEisenShow) pic.twitter.com/4zGl6ohufr — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 28, 2026

Credit Rice for seeing past the rivalry and admitting that the Seahawks are on their way to the second Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

It's going to be tough to top the 35-point pounding that Seattle put on the Denver Broncos and the best offense ever the last time the made it to the big dance. However, the Seahawks should be considered heavy favorites for this rematch with the Patriots 11 years after their cataclysm at the one-yard line.

Nothing that happens next weekend will erase the taste of Russell Wilson's interception intended for Ricardo Lockette from Seahawks fans' mouths, but putting a multiple-touchdown beatdown on New England would feel a lot better than any other conceivable Super Bowl scenario.

When the odds opened Sunday evening, Seattle was considered a 4.5-point favorite. For now that line is holding, but we do expect it to shift further in the Seahawks' direction before kickoff.

The Patriots are a well-coached team and they do have a tough defense, but the Seahawks' strengths are greater and with Sam Darnold playing the way he is right now they have no weaknesses.

