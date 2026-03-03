Seahawks Retaining Two Multiple-Role Players was an Easy Decision

While it isn’t the start of free agency yet, the Seattle Seahawks got the jump start on addressing their roster by tendering the exclusive rights to two players in running back George Holani and safety Ty Okada. Both players made significant im in helping the Seahawks win 17 total games, including Super Bowl LX.

The Seahawks could’ve let Holani and Okada move on to free agency to test out the free agency market, but they chose to re-sign them because both players might have bright futures. The front office acquired both players for the 2026 NFL Season because they didn’t overreach on their potential, but rather because they fit the role that head coach Mike Macdonald liked so much in players.

He likes his players to contribute in multiple different factors, which is what the Seahawks were so successful in their quest for a Super Bowl. Macdonald made one multipurposeful player feel like two or three with their roles and responsibilities.

Holani and Okada are Force Multipliers

There wasn’t much thought about both players being impactful at the start of the season. Both Holani and Okada, however, made their presence known early and maintained it throughout the entire season.

Okada started at free safety by Week 3 when Julian Love was injured and then again in Week 5. He was a starter until Week 14, but still regularly saw the field until the final two weeks of the season when he started at strong safety in place of the injured Coby Bryant. Okada accumulated 65 total tackles, 46 solo tackles, six pass breakups, and three tackles for loss in 17 games played with 11 starts.

Holani didn’t see the field as much as Okada, but he managed to be just as impactful. He had a rushing and receiving touchdown while serving as the third-string running back behind Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. Holani’s biggest play of the season was the special teams touchdown in the 31-17 Week 2 road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Locked On Seahawks’ Corbin Smith described both players versatile roles and impact.

“I think when you look at them, they have the elite skills and talents of players like Devon Witherspoon and Leonard Williams, but I think force multipliers fit both of these guys quite well..........I think there are a very small number of players that fit that bill in the NFL, yet I would say both of these guys check it off because they might not be elite at any one thing, but both of these guys are really good at all-around football for their respective positions.”

Future of Both Players Past 2026

It is hard to determine how impactful both players will be this upcoming season based on the uncertainty around their roster. The Seahawks have key players set to be free agents, including Bryant and running back/Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III. Their roles increase based on the open positions available.

Okada has the better chance at starting at strong safety if Bryant leaves the Seahawks via free agency. He has shown to prove to be a capable starter this past season, filling in for the injured Bryant and Love. If Okada continues to prove that he can remain a reliable defender.

For Holani, it's going to be tougher to prove he is a starter, but he takes the role of Zach Charbonnet, who is recovering from a torn ACL. If the Seahawks lose Walker, they will be scrambling to find a starting-caliber running back through free agency, trade, or the 2026 NFL Draft.

Both Okada and Holani fit the role of force multipliers and could easily get a new deal past the 2026 season.

