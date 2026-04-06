Should Seahawks Consider Trade For 2-Time All-Pro Defender?

One of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL may soon be on the move, and the Seattle Seahawks could bolster their league-best front with another superstar.

The New York Giants' two-time All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, amid a contract dispute between him and the team. Lawrence and the Giants have been trying to get a new deal done for two offseasons, but no progress has been made, per Schefter.

Interior defensive line is far from a need for the Seahawks. But could Lawrence be a luxury acquisition as Seattle pushes for a second-straight Super Bowl title?

Trade for Lawrence is enticing, yet unlikely

Lawrence carries a nearly $27 million cap hit in 2026, rising to almost $29 million in 2027. His production declined significantly in 2025 despite seeing a snap count increase of more than 200 from the 2024 season.

That makes it difficult to justify a trade, especially when Lawrence wants a new contract to be higher on the list of the top-paid defensive linemen in the NFL. An extension he signed in 2024 that averages $22.5 million APY still has him as the 12th highest-paid at his position in 2026, per Over The Cap.

Dec 5, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) celebrates his tackle of Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed (not pictured) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have about $29.77 million remaining in effective cap space for this upcoming season, and they still don't have a new contract for All-Pro cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Money will be tight in 2027, with Leonard Williams, Derick Hall, Uchenna Nwosu, Zach Charbonnet and others set to become free agents.

Lawrence has connections to current Seahawks defenders Julian Love and Williams, who both spent multiple seasons with the Giants. Those two are now Super Bowl champions after getting out of New York, which could nudge Lawrence in Seattle's direction.

The only way it could happen, however, is if Lawrence took a significant pay cut or restructure from his current deal, which seems unlikely considering he appears to be pushing for more money. If he is prioritizing joining a contender, then it's a possibility.

The Seahawks should focus on rewarding their current stars who helped them win Super Bowl LX. It's unclear how much longer Williams (32 years old) will play, but he has had two of the best seasons of his career in 2024 and 2025.

Williams, Jarran Reed and Byron Murphy II are the anchors on the inside for Seattle, and Murphy will be eligible for a lucrative extension after next season as well.

Looking long-term, a Murphy-Lawrence combination inside sounds enticing. But the timing just doesn't make sense for the Seahawks' current situation.

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