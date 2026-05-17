Seahawks' Seventh-Round DL Deven Eastern is Dark Horse for Roster Spot

The Seattle Seahawks are constantly trying to prevent going from the best defensive line in the NFL back to one of the worst.

Even though they have multiple top-end players going into 2026, nothing is certain in league business for future seasons. They could lose Leonard Williams or Jarran Reed in the next few years to retirement. Thus, building the group is a never-ending task.

Seattle drafted former Minnesota nose tackle Deven Eastern in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, adding more competition to an already solid group. Eastern has a chance to either carve out a rotational role or develop on the practice squad this season.

Path to NFL

Minnesota defensive lineman Deven Eastern (91) tackles Wisconsin running back Tawee Walker (3) for no gain during the fourth quarter of their game at Camp Randall Stadium Friday, November 29, 2024 in Madison, Wisconsin. Minnesota beat Wisconsin 24-7. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eastern was a four-star recruit out of Shakopee High School in Minnesota and was the third-ranked defensive lineman in the state in the Class of 2021. He committed to Minnesota, redshirting his first season before playing four seasons with the Golden Gophers from 2022-25.

His final season at Minnesota was also his best, totaling 38 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one pass deflection and one forced fumble. Eastern was likely to be a priority undrafted free agent signing, but he was drafted by the Seahawks at 242nd overall.

What does Eastern do well?

It's no surprise the Seahawks wanted to get Eastern in the seventh round instead of waiting to see if they could get him as a priority free agent. Eastern is strong, evasive and quick when he gets in the backfield. He can run straight through offensive linemen and create havoc, even if it wasn't consistently the best-of-the-best competition in the Big Ten.

Eastern is listed by the Seahawks at 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds. He didn't test well at the combine, but he has an impressive 34-inch wingspan that clearly gives him advantages on film. He can keep blockers at a distance and uses it to get off blocks. Eastern's challenge in the NFL will be whether he can do it consistently, as his motor can come and go.

Goals for Eastern

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota defensive lineman Deven Eastern (DL10) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Eastern should be considered a strong dark horse to make the 53-man roster. The Seahawks have rotational linemen Mike Morris, Brandon Pili and others, but Eastern has the physical tools to be in the mix. If the coaching crash-course prior to and during training camp can help the seventh-round pick look like a future star, there's a chance he could challenge those guys.

Even though he played almost exclusively inside in college, there's also a chance Eastern could move to multiple positions along the defensive line. That versatility will go a long way to finding a role in Mike Macdonald's defense.

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