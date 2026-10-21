Seahawks Get Positive Injury News on Zach Charbonnet From Wednesday Report

The vibes around the Seattle Seahawks right now aren’t particularly good, but every week is an opportunity to flip the narrative and get things going again. This week starts with the injury report, and there’s at least some good stuff there. So let’s take a look, then also see what’s up with the Kansas City Chiefs as we get started preparing for week 7.

Seahawks Poised To Get Two Offensive Players Back

The highlight of today’s report was definitely Zach Charbonnet (knee) getting a full participation note. We were told in previous days that Zach would have a full week of practice, so it’s not earth-shattering, but it shows that there have been no setbacks. I still wouldn’t say it guarantees he plays, but it does make it much more likely. We’re going in the right direction.

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Bradford (knee) was limited, although the coaches sounded far more certain about him playing against the Chiefs. Tyrice Knight (oblique) was limited too, and given Drake Thomas’s issues this would not be a good time for him to get hurt. Drew Lock (right elbow), Rashid Shaheed (hip), and Beau Stephens (knee) rounded out the limited list.

As for the players who didn’t practice at all, DeMarcus Lawrence got a rest day. Connor O’Toole (hamstring), who played one defensive snap against Denver last week, sat out too. Chazz Surratt (calf) is still working through his issues on the sideline. But the big issue now is Drake Thomas (ankle), who has now missed four straight practices.

Kansas City Chiefs In Decent Shape

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chiefs don’t seem to have a lot to worry about right now either. Cyrus Allen (knee), Chamarri Conner (knee), Patrick Mahomes (knee), and Trey Smith (hip) all practiced in full, so there’s little doubt of their availability. Conner missed the first month of the season before returning two games ago, so his injury is largely left over from September.

They also got good news on Travis Kelce (ankle), who got banged up against the Chargers but was limited today. Same for L’Jarius Sneed (knee). Cooper McDonald (knee), a backup linebacker who plays sparingly, got the limited status as well. Look for all three to be ready for Sunday. That just leaves a few question marks throughout the week, but they’re significant.

Josh Simmons is out of practice with a personal matter that isn’t injury related, so I wouldn’t pay much mind to that. Jaylon Moore (concussion), starting right tackle, is a big deal and he has an uphill battle to get through protocol this week. Finally, Rashee Rice (hamstring, knee) has dubious availability with no practice today, having missed the Chargers game last week.

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