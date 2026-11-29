The Zach Charbonnet injury scare was quickly quelled, as the starting running back took the field again shortly after departing and only missed a few plays. However, his place in the scare box was replaced fast, as Anthony Bradford went down a couple plays later before limping off the field and into the blue tent.

The Details

Other than the fact that Bradford was able to walk off without assistance, we don’t know much else. The injury seemed to be in the ankle area, but there’s been no word on the exact injury yet. Without him on the field, the Seattle Seahawks turned to Beau Stephens, a rookie who has made several appearances this year due to injury previously this season.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The injury is apparently a knee, and he has been seen icing it on the bench, so it’s difficult to know if he’s coming back into the game today. It’s worth noting that the difference in play quality this season between him and Beau Stephens has been fairly insignificant, with Bradford having some higher lows but a lot of lower lows. So it might not be worth it to bring him back in.

The Fallout

The overall impact here is muted by Bradford not playing well this season. Despite it being a contract year for Anthony, his play so far this season hasn’t been up to standards, even by his own rocky ones. Stephens, who is actually going to be on this team next season, might just be left in for no other reason than getting him more reps is more important.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The real tragedy is for Anthony Bradford's future contract, which I still believe will be notable, but is perhaps less so given how little he's played so far this year. Bradford played in the season opener, then went on IR to clear the way for Christian Haynes and Beau Stephens to get reps. Since he's heading back to the bench when Quenton Nelson returns, that might be it.

It is worth noting that the Seahawks are without Christian Haynes as well, as the team released him in the aftermath of the Quenton Nelson trade. This leaves them with no room for any further offensive guard injuries. Olu Oluwatimi would probably be the next man up if something happens the rest of the afternoon.

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