Seahawks Release Veteran RB After NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks announced they released running back Cam Akers on Monday, freeing up roster space after picking an eight-player rookie class in the NFL Draft.

Akers originally signed with the Seahawks in late November during the 2025 season. Most of his time with the franchise was on the practice squad, but he still won his second Super Bowl title with the Seahawks and went on to sign a reserve/futures contract in February.

The Seahawks took Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price with the No. 32 pick in the draft, giving them a new projected starter and too much depth at the position. Akers became expendable, even on the 90-man roster.

Previously a productive rusher with the LA Rams to begin his career before suffering significant injuries, Akers will now be on the hunt for his seventh NFL stop in the last four years.

Why Akers became expendable for Seahawks

It was unlikely that Akers would be in competition for snaps in 2026 even before drafting Price in the first round. Once that pick was made, his 90-man roster spot was more valuable to be allocated at another position.

With Akers' release, the Seahawks still have six healthy running backs on the roster: Emanuel Wilson, Kenny McIntosh, Velus Jones Jr., George Holani, Jacardia Wright and Price. Zach Charbonnet will begin the season on injured reserve.

Sep 10, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (3) stiff arms Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (10) during the second half at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Price, Wilson and Holani will likely be the top-3 at the position, with McIntosh, Jones and Wright competing for the depth and practice squad spots. Akers, despite his past production, simply didn't have a place.

When Charbonnet returns, it'll get even more cluttered, and the Seahawks are potentially trying to make room for other undrafted free agents.

Past Akers production

It is disappointing to see that Akers couldn't find a role with the Seahawks after previously being a quality rusher with the Rams in 2020 and 2022. He tore his Achilles twice in the span of three years and hasn't quite been the same player since.

The Seahawks were one of the more running back-needy teams in the league after free agency, but they liked building that position through the draft more than leaving it up to veterans.

Akers has now played for five NFL teams, including the Seahawks, Rams, Minnesota Vikings (three times), New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans.

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