Instant Grade: Seahawks Bet on Jadarian Price at No. 32

With the final pick of the first round, John Schneider and the Seattle Seahawks opted for a dynamic, low-mileage playmaker in Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price.

While some analysts projected Price as a high second-round talent, Seattle’s front office clearly prioritized his elite vision and special teams versatility to bolster a backfield in transition. They wanted to trade back from No. 32, but with no suitors available, the Seahawks opted to go with Price.

Price's Scouting Report

Running back Jadarian Price during Notre Dame football's Pro Day at Irish Athletic Center. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Price is a runner that can cut and go on a moment's notice. He excelled as a high-efficiency secondary option at Notre Dame. Despite playing behind No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love, Price made the most of his opportunities.

Price is a tempo-driven back with elite vision and a rare feel for run-lane development.

Price averaged 6.0 yards per carry in 2025 and is a verified home-run threat as a kick returner with three career touchdowns.

Price was never the bell cow for Notre Dame, so he enters the NFL with fresh legs and significantly less wear and tear than his peers.

NFL Comparison: Tony Pollard, JK Dobbins

Positives and Negatives

Pros

Mike Macdonald’s offense values versatility. Price can break tackles as he creates yards after contact.

With the NFL's updated kickoff rules, a player with Price’s return pedigree is essentially a Year 1 starter on special teams.

With Ken Walker III hitting free agency and Zach Charbonnet recovering from injury, the Seahawks needed a reliable, explosive runner.

Cons

Taking a running back at No. 32 is always a gamble, especially when most big boards had Price ranked as RB3 or lower and a likely second-rounder.

Price had very limited receiving production in college with only 15 career receptions and has struggled with pass protection and ball security with four fumbles on 296 touches.

At 5-11, 203 lbs with a 4.49 40-yard dash, he lacks the elite speed or size typical of a first-round feature back.

Final Verdict

The Seahawks stayed true to their best player available on our board philosophy. While Price provides a safe floor as a high-end rotational piece and returner, using a first-round pick on a player with fumbling concerns and limited passing-down experience keeps this from being an "A" grade.

If he develops into a true three-down threat, this could look like a steal. But for now, it’s a solid, if slightly early, addition.

Price has the potential to turn this B- grade into an "A," but he has to get to work this offseason in a crowded backfield.

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