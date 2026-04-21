Is RB Jadarian Price an Overreach for the Seahawks in the First Round?

The Seattle Seahawks have already stated they are looking to trade back in the 2026 NFL Draft for more potential picks. Currently, the Seahawks only have four picks to improve their roster. In the event that Seattle doesn’t find a trade partner, the front office will look to draft the best available player or the most needed position, which would be running back.

The Seahawks have a big opportunity to draft one of the best offensive players in the draft in Notre Dame’s Jadarian Price. One of the biggest arguments is that Price would overreach in the first round, but that might be far from the truth.

Price Reaching First Round Evaluation

Nov 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) collides with Navy Midshipmen cornerback Phillip Hamilton (18) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Price is one of the most explosive and dynamic players in the draft class. He possesses explosive speed, athleticism to stay up for more yards after contact, and is a valuable return specialist. Price has been undervalued due to his position and how he was a backup to Heisman Trophy finalist Jeremiyah Love in a multiple-back system.

NFL Draft analysts are seeing more of his elite athleticism and what he can do on the field as the Draft gets closer. He is rising in certain Draft boards, including ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. (27), NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah (34), and Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski (32).

There could be a legitimate argument that the criticism of Price is due to a lack of knowledge or assessment. Several media outlets want the Seahawks to get the best player possible, with most being a cornerback, even though the Seahawks can’t afford to waste a first-round pick on this position.

Why Price to the Seahawks in the First Round is the Second-Best Option

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The best possible outcome for the Seahawks in the first round of the Draft is to trade back for more picks. If Seattle can’t get a trade partner, the next possible outcome would be a need for a position at running back.

The Seahawks did little to replace the talent and impact of Kenneth Walker III after leaving for the Kansas City Chiefs. Seattle signed former Green Bay Packers backup running back Emannuel Wilson on a one-year deal and is feeling positive about the rising potential of George Holani. Wilson and Holani, however, have rarely had first-string experience, big-time carries, and lack the explosive speed.

Price would be an instant starter for the Seahawks if traded in the first round. There is a possibility that Arkansas’ Mike Washington Jr. or Washington’s Jonah Coleman would be immediate starters if drafted in later rounds. That is how uncertain the current running back position is, especially with Zach Charbonnet still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the playoffs. With Price as a first-rounder, there should be little to no concern, as he is rightfully a first-rounder.

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