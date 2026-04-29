Seahawks Sign Veteran Tight End Prospect

Work continues on the Seattle Seahawks' 90-man roster, and they added another offensive piece on Wednesday by signing former Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans tight end Harrison Bryant.

Bryant was a fourth-round pick by the Browns in 2020 and appeared in 65 games over four seasons with the franchise. He wasn't a focal point in the receiving game, however, totaling just 89 catches for 791 yards and seven touchdowns over that span.

Since then, Bryant spent 2024 with the Raiders and 2025 with the Texans. He played a fair amount on offense with both teams, but has mostly been a blocking tight end in recent seasons.

Bryant adds another option to the tight end room since Brady Russell moved to fullback before the 2025 season, providing offseason competition at that spot for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Why Seahawks are still adding at tight end

Seattle now has six tight ends on the roster during the offseason program, with Bryant coming in behind AJ Barner, Eric Saubert, Elijah Arroyo, Nick Kallerup and recently signed undrafted free agent Mason Lance (Wisconsin).

It'll be hard for any of those players to break into the roles that Barner, Saubert and Arroyo already fill, but there may be a practice squad spot available for one or two outside of that top three.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) celebrates after a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Barner is emerging as a quality receiving option in addition to his blocking, finishing 2025 with 52 catches for 519 yards and six touchdowns. Arroyo, if he can stay healthy next season, also fills a hybrid receiver and tight end role.

Saubert is the almost pure blocking tight end, but he had his moments in the passing game, namely when he caught the game-winning two-point conversion in overtime against the Rams in Week 17.

Bryant has done both, and that's needed in the scheme that Klint Kubiak ran last season and that Brian Fleury, a former tight ends coach, will also run. Fleury likely wants an abundance of prospects to evaluate.

It's not a position of need for the Seahawks, but it is an area they carried a fair amount of depth at last year on the practice squad. That may be Bryant's ceiling, but he adds competition for the offseason and training camp at the very least.

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