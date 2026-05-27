The Seahawks Have Struck Gold On The Dante Fowler Jr. Contract

When the Seattle Seahawks signed Dante Fowler Jr. earlier this month, we were given a brief overview of the contract.

As expected, it was a one-year deal, which is probably all a player of Fowler’s age and status can reasonably get. We were also told it was worth up to $5 million, just a bit less than he got from the Cowboys in 2025.

What Does ‘Up To’ Mean?

It was that particular pair of words that was interesting in the initial reporting of his contract. Most contracts contain some incentives in the NFL, so it wasn’t surprising to know there was some degree of variability to his salary, but that was about all we knew.

At the end of the day, the Seahawks had plenty of cap space, so it wasn’t a massive consideration.

His contract is actually worth $2.5 million, with another $2.5 million in incentives. That’s quite the no-lose situation for the Seahawks. We don’t know exactly what the incentives are, but assuming that Spotrac’s current listing of his cap hit at $2.5 million is accurate, they’re implied to be higher than what he did in 2025 for the Cowboys.

Will He Hit His Marks?

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs runs against Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. | Junfu Han-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Fowler’s 2025 stats for Dallas were rather low. Just 15 tackles and 3 sacks. It wouldn’t take much for Fowler to beat those numbers out here. It is worth noting, however, that the way Seattle plays defense isn’t necessarily conducive to EDGE rushers piling up high sack totals. Under Mike Macdonald, you play the run first and foremost, or you don’t play.

Uchenna Nwosu got seven, DeMarcus Lawrence got six, and Derick Hall and Boye Mafe had two each. Some pretty low totals considering how often the Seahawks played from ahead during the season. You’d expect Fowler to rack up some more tackles for the Seahawks than he did last year, but sacks may be few and far between for him as well.

So, whatever the incentives may be, I wouldn’t assume that Fowler hits them. He may end up playing for barely over half the veteran minimum for a player of his level of experience. And while some may argue his production from 2025 doesn’t justify much more than that, he’s still a good snap-to-snap player, and he had double digit sacks in 2024.

Worst case scenario, Fowler doesn’t have anything left in the tank and costs very little against the salary cap, while still providing some veteran savvy that may come in handy down the line. Best case scenario, he gets back to 2024 form and Seattle gets a great deal on a great pass rusher. Any inbetween scenario remains agreeable as well. Another great contract.

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