3 Seattle Seahawks UDFAs Who Could Steal a Spot on 53-Man Roster

As defending Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks enter the 2026 season with one of the more complete rosters in the NFL. They did lose a few key players in free agency, but did an excellent job filling those holes in the draft, led by first-round pick Jadarian Price at running back.

Seattle will get together for their voluntary OTAs on May 26, and mandatory minicamp will begin on June 9. These practices will be vital to players on the roster bubble, especially the following three undrafted free agents who have a shot at stealing a spot on the Seahawks’ 53-man roster.

Uso Seumalo, NT

Kansas State Wildcats defensive tackle Uso Seumalo against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Seattle understands the importance of dominating at the line of scrimmage. Their expertise in this area was on full display during their Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots and will be a focus again in 2026.

Even with the talent already on their defensive line, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Uso Seumalo make a bid for a roster spot. A mammoth 6-foot-3, 330 pound nose tackle, Seumalo excelled at stopping the run while at Kansas State.

He didn’t fill up the stat sheet, but Seumalo does the dirty work and clogs up lanes, which allows others to make the splash plays. That doesn’t always get noticed but it will under a head coach like Mike Macdonald.

Devean Deal, LB

TCU Horned Frogs defensive end Devean Deal looks on against the Arizona State Sun Devils. | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

A former tight end, Devean Deal moved to linebacker and was an impactful player during his two seasons at TCU. He had 99 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and eight sacks for the Horned Frogs.

Seattle has a crowded room at linebacker but there’s no reason Deal couldn’t push for a spot as a developmental prospect.

Aidan Hubbard, EDGE

Penn State Nittany Lions QB Ethan Grunkemeyer is tackled by Northwestern Wildcats DL Aidan Hubbard and Najee Story. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Seattle lost Boye Mafe in free agency, but did great work in replacing him with Dante Fowler Jr. at a fraction of the price. Seattle could still use more depth, as well as a younger prospect to groom.

Enter Aidan Hubbard out of Northwestern. Seattle clearly likes Hubbard, signing him to a deal with $267,500 in guaranteed money, which is more than twice as much as any other UDFA they signed.

During his four years at Northwestern, Hubbard recorded 105 tackles and 20.5 sacks. Seahawks On SI writer Michael Hanich wrote that Hubbard doesn’t win with great speed or power, but gives relentless effort and knows how to get off blocks. That might be enough for him to find his way onto the Seahawks roster.

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