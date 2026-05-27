Seahawks Make WR Trade With Jets

The Seattle Seahawks are boosting their wide receiver depth in the middle of OTAs.

According to The Athletic insider Zack Rosenblatt, the Seahawks are acquiring wide receiver Irv Charles from the New York Jets for a conditional seventh-round pick.

NEWS: The Jets are trading WR Irv Charles to the Seattle Seahawks for a conditional seventh-round pick, per source. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) May 27, 2026

Seahawks, Jets Make WR Trade

The move comes after the Seahawks waived wide receiver Michael Briscoe last week. Briscoe was an undrafted free agent that was waived due to a "failure to disclose physical condition," according to ESPN insider Brady Henderson.

The Seahawks can see what they have in Charles during the offseason, allowing him to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster during training camp.

Who Is Irv Charles?

New York Jets wide receiver Irvin Charles attempts to catch a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Charles, 29, played his college ball at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he caught 39 passes for 792 yards and 12 touchdowns in the 2021 season. He went undrafted in 2022 but signed a three-year contract with the Jets following the draft. After not appearing in a game with the Jets during his rookie season, he made the active roster in 2023 and appeared in 12 games for the team.

In 2024, Charles continued to play an active role on special teams, appearing in 13 games for the Jets. In Week 14 of that season, he tore his ACL and was placed on injured reserve. That compromised him for the 2025 campaign, where he did not appear in a game.

Now, it appears his NFL career is on life support and he is getting one last shot with the defending champion Seahawks. General manager John Schneider really values special teams performers, which is what Charles could bring to the Seahawks.

Looking at WR Depth

Charles will have a chance to make the roster, but it won't be easy with a crowded wide receiver room. Seattle Seahawks on-site contributor Michael Hanich recently built a 53-man roster projection, which already has Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tory Horton, Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed, Jake Bobo and rookie Emmanuel Henderson making the team.

It's hard for teams to carry seven wide receivers nowadays, but even if the Seahawks went down that path, there are others who could fill that role, including Velus Jones Jr., Ricky White or Cody White.

Charles will have to prove himself with his new team, otherwise his stay in Seattle will be short.

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