Mike Macdonald Delivers Good News on Seahawks WR Tory Horton

At one point early in the 2025 season, fifth-round pick Tory Horton was looking like one of the most exciting additions to the Seattle Seahawks' roster.

In nine games, Horton totaled 13 catches for 161 yards and five touchdowns. He also had a punt return touchdown in Week 3, looking like a potential special teams standout as well. A shin injury sidelined Horton, however, and he missed the rest of the season after Week 9.

Horton's timetable has been uncertain, but Mike Macdonald did have a small update after the Seahawks' first OTA practice on Tuesday, May 26.

"There’s a chance that he could do some stuff toward the end of the spring," Macdonald said. "We’ll see."

It has been a long time since Horton was able to engage in intensive football activities, but getting him back in the spring would be a good sign that he will be prepared to begin the 2026 season on time.

Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (15) and Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) go up for the ball during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"Tory has made a lot of great strides," Macdonald said. "We got some feedback that can really accelerate his recovery, which is great. He deserves some good news; he’s been working really, really hard. It’s one of those things, you don’t have a timetable until you do. It shows you’ve just got to keep grinding away at it."

The Seahawks' wide receiver corps of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, Cooper Kupp, Jake Bobo, Horton, and others is one of the best in the league. Horton will have to work even harder now that Shaheed is on the team, as the Seahawks didn't have him when Horton was active in 2025.

From a team perspective, having a wealth of options for Sam Darnold is the goal, and they're currently achieving that. It'll be interesting to see if the receiving production is more spread out among the Seahawks' options in 2026, or if it stays more focused on Smith-Njigba.

Horton's ceiling is extremely high, and the team will need to rely on his emergence in future seasons whenever Kupp inevitably retires. That hasn't happened yet, giving Horton more time, but it has to be in the back of general manager John Schneider and Macdonald's minds.

Depending on how training camp goes, there's even a chance Horton could be more involved this season. The spring will be the first look into that possibility.

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