Seahawks 53-Man Roster Projection Heading Into OTAs

It’s getting to the time of the offseason where teams take the field more and players are making big pushes for themselves. The Seattle Seahawks are one of the few teams that entered OTAs this week and they have a big target on their team as they try to defend their Super Bowl title. For Seattle to build its roster, there must be serious competition at many of the position groups.

Each position group will have an eager young player try to make a jump on the roster and knock off a potentially disappointing veteran. As of right now, this is the projected 53-man roster during OTAs, but a few surprises along the way might change that.

Jun 11, 2025; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes the ball to quarterback Drew Lock (2) during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks

Sam Darnold, Drew Locke, Jalen Milroe

This position group should be the least questionable outside of special teams. There are questions if the Seahawks gauge the trade value of second-year dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe. This isn’t likely to happen as the Seahawks value all three of these players on the roster.

Running Backs

Jadarian Price, Emanuel Wilson, George Holani / Zach Charbonnet - IR (ACL)

The Seahawks should have a wide-open competition at running back. Jadarian Price is the most talented, but he still needs to earn it. There is great value for longshots Velus Jones Jr. and Jacardia Wright on offense and special teams, but they would need to overshadow team favorites like Emanuel Wilson, George Holani, and Kenny McIntosh, who is coming off an ACL injury.

Fullbacks

Robbie Ouzts, Brady Wilson

Both Ouzts and Wilson have value not only on offense, but on special teams. They will continue to be blocking pieces for the Seahawks’ offense, although it would be fun to see some fullback scores like it’s old-school football. That could be in the playbook from new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, who worked extensively with the San Francisco 49ers’ offense.

Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton (15) catches a touchdown pass as Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) watches during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Wide Receivers

Wide Out - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tory Horton

Wide Out - Rashid Shaheed, Jake Bobo, Emmanuel Henderson

Slot - Cooper Kupp

Spots are going to be tight for some key positions. There is going to be a push for that final sixth spot from Emmanuel Henderson, Cody White and Ricky White III. All three have value on special teams, but Henderson might have more to offer on both offense and special teams.

Tight Ends

AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo, Harrison Bryant

With the addition of Harrison Bryant and the return of Elijah Arroyo from injury, it is going to be tough for Eric Saubert and Nick Kallerup to keep the pace for one of the three spots. Saubert, however, has experience working with Fleury back in 2024.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle - Charles Cross, Josh Jones

Left Guard - Grey Zabel, Christian Haynes

Center - Jalen Sundell, Olu Oluwatimi

Right Guard - Anthony Bradford, Beau Stephens

Right Tackle - Abraham Lucas

The Seahawks might have the most stout offensive line units in the league. The starters are secure, and most of the backups can be starters on another team. There is a lot of open competition. Anthony Bradford is the projected starter, but he has to earn his spot. Beau Stephens will be training to be Bradford’s replacement. Meanwhile, Bryce Cabeldue is threatening to knock off a disappointing Christian Haynes. Finally, Olu Oluwaitmi is a quality backup and could have trade value, but he should remain on the squad for safety precautions.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) runs on field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Defensive Line

Defensive End - Leonard Williams, Rylie Mills

Defensive Tackle - Jarran Reed, Mike Morris

Defensive Tackle - Byron Murphy II, Brandon Pili

There will be a lot of shifting around on the defensive line and that is the point. The more positions and roles these players can fulfill, the more likely they are to be added to the final roster. Rookie Deven Eastern might be making a push, but the Seahawks might have him on the practice roster to favor Brandon Pili’s veteran experience.

Linebackers

Edge Rusher - DeMarcus Lawrence, Derick Hall

Outside Linebacker - Uchenna Nwosu, Dante Fowler Jr.

Middle Linebacker - Ernest Jones IV, Chazz Surratt

Middle Linebacker - Drake Thomas, Tyrice Knight

There shouldn’t be too many questions in this group based on their experience and impact. Dante Fowler Jr. is a huge addition to the Seahawks’ pass rush as he reunites with defensive coordinator Aden Durde, who was his defensive line coach at Dallas. Chazz Surratt will get some pressure from Patrick O’Connell, but he should have the edge if he is healthy.

Cornerbacks

Boundary Cornerback - Devon Witherspoon, Nehemiah Prichett

Boundary Cornerback - Josh Jobe, Julian Neal

Slot Cornerback - Nick Emmanwori, Noah Igbinoghene

The Seahawks knew early in the offseason their plans with their secondary, especially at cornerbacks. This included re-signing Josh Jobe over Riq Woolen, getting a quality backup in Noah Igbinoghene and getting the perfect No. 3 corner in Julian Neal. Rookie Andre Fuller has the tools to make a surprising addition to the 53-man roster thanks to his special teams contributions.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) celebrates with safety Nick Emmanwori (3) after intercepting a pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Safeties

Free Safety - Ty Okada, Bud Clark

Strong Safety - Julian Love, Rodney Thomas II

Losing Coby Bryant wasn’t ideal, but the Seahawks feel confident in making Ty Okada their full-time starter. Bud Clark will be a quality backup, but they will also stretch him at other positions throughout the field. Max Hooken and AJ Finley will be desperate veterans fighting for a roster spot.

Special Teams

Of all the position groups, special teams should be an area that has no concerns. Punter Michael Dickson, kicker Jason Myers, and long snapper Chris Stoll are coming either Pro-Bowl or All-Pro seasons. Myers was the league’s leading scorer last season, just another day in the office for him.

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