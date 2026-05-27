Seahawks 53-Man Roster Projection Heading Into OTAs
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It’s getting to the time of the offseason where teams take the field more and players are making big pushes for themselves. The Seattle Seahawks are one of the few teams that entered OTAs this week and they have a big target on their team as they try to defend their Super Bowl title. For Seattle to build its roster, there must be serious competition at many of the position groups.
Each position group will have an eager young player try to make a jump on the roster and knock off a potentially disappointing veteran. As of right now, this is the projected 53-man roster during OTAs, but a few surprises along the way might change that.
Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold, Drew Locke, Jalen Milroe
This position group should be the least questionable outside of special teams. There are questions if the Seahawks gauge the trade value of second-year dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe. This isn’t likely to happen as the Seahawks value all three of these players on the roster.
Running Backs
Jadarian Price, Emanuel Wilson, George Holani / Zach Charbonnet - IR (ACL)
The Seahawks should have a wide-open competition at running back. Jadarian Price is the most talented, but he still needs to earn it. There is great value for longshots Velus Jones Jr. and Jacardia Wright on offense and special teams, but they would need to overshadow team favorites like Emanuel Wilson, George Holani, and Kenny McIntosh, who is coming off an ACL injury.
Fullbacks
Robbie Ouzts, Brady Wilson
Both Ouzts and Wilson have value not only on offense, but on special teams. They will continue to be blocking pieces for the Seahawks’ offense, although it would be fun to see some fullback scores like it’s old-school football. That could be in the playbook from new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, who worked extensively with the San Francisco 49ers’ offense.
Wide Receivers
Wide Out - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tory Horton
Wide Out - Rashid Shaheed, Jake Bobo, Emmanuel Henderson
Slot - Cooper Kupp
Spots are going to be tight for some key positions. There is going to be a push for that final sixth spot from Emmanuel Henderson, Cody White and Ricky White III. All three have value on special teams, but Henderson might have more to offer on both offense and special teams.
Tight Ends
AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo, Harrison Bryant
With the addition of Harrison Bryant and the return of Elijah Arroyo from injury, it is going to be tough for Eric Saubert and Nick Kallerup to keep the pace for one of the three spots. Saubert, however, has experience working with Fleury back in 2024.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle - Charles Cross, Josh Jones
Left Guard - Grey Zabel, Christian Haynes
Center - Jalen Sundell, Olu Oluwatimi
Right Guard - Anthony Bradford, Beau Stephens
Right Tackle - Abraham Lucas
The Seahawks might have the most stout offensive line units in the league. The starters are secure, and most of the backups can be starters on another team. There is a lot of open competition. Anthony Bradford is the projected starter, but he has to earn his spot. Beau Stephens will be training to be Bradford’s replacement. Meanwhile, Bryce Cabeldue is threatening to knock off a disappointing Christian Haynes. Finally, Olu Oluwaitmi is a quality backup and could have trade value, but he should remain on the squad for safety precautions.
Defensive Line
Defensive End - Leonard Williams, Rylie Mills
Defensive Tackle - Jarran Reed, Mike Morris
Defensive Tackle - Byron Murphy II, Brandon Pili
There will be a lot of shifting around on the defensive line and that is the point. The more positions and roles these players can fulfill, the more likely they are to be added to the final roster. Rookie Deven Eastern might be making a push, but the Seahawks might have him on the practice roster to favor Brandon Pili’s veteran experience.
Linebackers
Edge Rusher - DeMarcus Lawrence, Derick Hall
Outside Linebacker - Uchenna Nwosu, Dante Fowler Jr.
Middle Linebacker - Ernest Jones IV, Chazz Surratt
Middle Linebacker - Drake Thomas, Tyrice Knight
There shouldn’t be too many questions in this group based on their experience and impact. Dante Fowler Jr. is a huge addition to the Seahawks’ pass rush as he reunites with defensive coordinator Aden Durde, who was his defensive line coach at Dallas. Chazz Surratt will get some pressure from Patrick O’Connell, but he should have the edge if he is healthy.
Cornerbacks
Boundary Cornerback - Devon Witherspoon, Nehemiah Prichett
Boundary Cornerback - Josh Jobe, Julian Neal
Slot Cornerback - Nick Emmanwori, Noah Igbinoghene
The Seahawks knew early in the offseason their plans with their secondary, especially at cornerbacks. This included re-signing Josh Jobe over Riq Woolen, getting a quality backup in Noah Igbinoghene and getting the perfect No. 3 corner in Julian Neal. Rookie Andre Fuller has the tools to make a surprising addition to the 53-man roster thanks to his special teams contributions.
Safeties
Free Safety - Ty Okada, Bud Clark
Strong Safety - Julian Love, Rodney Thomas II
Losing Coby Bryant wasn’t ideal, but the Seahawks feel confident in making Ty Okada their full-time starter. Bud Clark will be a quality backup, but they will also stretch him at other positions throughout the field. Max Hooken and AJ Finley will be desperate veterans fighting for a roster spot.
Special Teams
Of all the position groups, special teams should be an area that has no concerns. Punter Michael Dickson, kicker Jason Myers, and long snapper Chris Stoll are coming either Pro-Bowl or All-Pro seasons. Myers was the league’s leading scorer last season, just another day in the office for him.
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Michael Hanich is a long-time sports journalist with experience across print, digital, and television. He is currently a producer and reporter for WKRG News 5 in Mobile, Alabama, and has covered Alabama football, Auburn football and basketball, and various college and pro teams for Gulf Coast Media and YardBarker.Follow MichaelHanich